World Records, Special Collections Push Heritage Auctions to $826.4 Million in 2018

DALLAS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Auctions, HA.com, announced today its total annual sales for 2018 surpassed $826 million, setting more than a dozen world record sales as total online sales increased for the fourth straight year.

Heritage Auctions' 2018 World Record Collectibles Sales Year End Review The World's Most Expensive Post-War Card: a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Rookie Card Sold by Heritage Auctions for $2.88 million. The Neil Armstrong Family Collection™ Drives World's Most Valuable Space Memorabilia Auction to $7.4 Million

"Our strategic plan embraces technology, expertise and unrelenting focus on building win-win relationships with bidders and consignors," said James Halperin, Co-founder of Heritage Auctions. "The results have been consistent world records and customer satisfaction across fine art, rare coins and paper money, comic books and comic art, and sports. Heritage remains the industry leader by wide margins in most of those categories, as well as in total online sales."

Nearly 60 percent of 2018 sales – $487,632,348 – was transacted through the internet, a healthy 11 percent increase over 2017, when internet sales revealed a 26 percent increase against 2016 sales totals.

Auction sales of U.S. Rare Coins climbed by 11 percent, from $169,101,766 in 2017 to $187,825,708 in 2018. Heritage outsold all of its U.S. Coins competitors combined last year, dominating the hobby with a market share of nearly 54 percent, according to an independent survey by the Professional Numismatists Guild. Among the hobby's annual sales, Heritage ranked with the $2.64 million sale of an elusive 1804 Dollar, often dubbed "The King of American Coins."

High-profile sales in World & Ancient Coins surpassed $54 million, a 10 percent increase over 2017. An investment in a new comprehensive world and ancient coins database provides collectors comparable auction results and graded population guide was added to HA.com to serve the auction house's fastest-growing categories.

In addition, Heritage set more than a dozen world auction records across several categories and special collections:

