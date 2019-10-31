World-Renown Spine Surgeon's New Book Reveals How to Eliminate Back Pain Without Opioids

BEDFORD, N.H., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back pain affects more people in the U.S. than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined. It is one of the country's greatest health problems and has played a key role in the opioid crisis that has claimed thousands of unsuspecting victims in the prime of their lives.

It is against this backdrop that leading spinal surgeon Thomas J. Kleeman, M.D., is releasing his new book, Release Yourself from Back Pain Without Opioids: The Truth Behind the Cause and the Cure for Low Back Pain. During the month of November, he will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of his books to Shatter Proof, a nonprofit that combats addiction.

The book contains 12 chapters on everything from the evolution of pain theory to the value, risk and cost of diagnostic tests, and surgical and drug-free options. "The book helps people to take charge of their pain, especially for those who have had back surgery and are still in pain and don't know where to turn," Kleeman says.

In an interview, he can discuss:

5 myths about back pain even doctors don't know

Why conquering back pain is like climbing a mountain

How pain develops and why it is so difficult to treat

Where and when surgery fits into the treatment options for back pain

The seven simple tools that make up his RELEASE program that have already helped thousands of his patients

Praise for Release Yourself from Back Pain Without Opioids

"This book will help patients! Dr. Kleeman has combined the latest scientific evidence in spine care. Start your journey today toward a healthier spine and a happier life with Dr. Kleeman's RELEASE Method." – Charles Mick, M.D., past president, North American Spine Society

"A reference book for patients and physicians alike. RELEASE is incredibly powerful for the millions of people who are plagued with back pain and for those who care for them. It is comforting to know that the answers to what was once complex are within ourselves." – Joseph Pepe, M.D., president and CEO, Catholic Medical Center and CEO of GraniteOne Health, Manchester, N.H.

About the Author

Thomas J. Kleeman, M.D., is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon known internationally for his pioneering work on laparoscopic spine surgery. He has devoted his career to the innovation and advancement of minimally invasive spine surgery and drug-free treatments.

