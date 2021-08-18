World-Renown Substance Abuse "Tall Cop Says Stop™" Message Comes to VA; RAYSAC To Hold Virtual Legislative Roundtable on OTC and Prescription Drug Abuse

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) is bringing a big message to legislators and community leaders about over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medication abuse. On Friday, August 20 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am national and international speaker and former Idaho Officer Jermaine "Tall Cop" Galloway will deliver his "Tall Cop Says Stop™" message to lawmakers, community leaders, and others. Galloway, who is 6'9", uses his height as a message point and conversation starter to fight drug and substance abuse and underage drinking and to educate parents, leaders, and law enforcement to recognize problems in their communities. "For each person to help prevent youth substance abuse, you MUST know what is going on in your community. You can't stop what you don't know," said Galloway.

Galloway and Tim Lucas, owner and operator of DownHome Pharmacy in Botetourt County, and current Chapter President in Roanoke for the Virginia Pharmacist Association will help community leaders and lawmakers understand new OTC remedies and prescription medications that kids, teens, and even adults are using and in many cases, abusing. "The opioid crisis keeps growing and growing, and here in the Roanoke Valley, just in Roanoke city alone, 40 to 60 people are seen by an ambulance every month because of an opioid overdose, so the need is great," said Adam Neal, Director, Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition. "People aren't just getting these things on the street, they're getting access to medicines that doctors are prescribing for things like getting wisdom teeth removed and broken bones, and the next thing you know you're addicted. It escalates and happens really fast."

RAYSAC will also provide a report on a recent environmental scan showing the challenges and issues facing stores and pharmacies in our community with regard to youth medication abuse and control. "There are so many things that youth have access to at eye level and in plain view at stores in the Roanoke Valley and there's the normalization of CBD, hemp, and the access to other remedies. It's not just happening in a far off place. We want people to know it's happening right here in our community."

Virtual Legislative Roundtable When: Friday, August 20

9:00am – 11:00 am

Where: https://brbh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpc-yqqTssHdE7flMUq9qjA151g6pP1wfG

Additional reference to a 2020 Study in the Pharmaceutical Journal. https://pharmaceutical-journal.com/article/research/misuse-of-prescription-and-over-the-counter-drugs-to-obtain-illicit-highs-how-pharmacists-can-prevent-abuse

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization based in the Roanoke Valley and funded by the the State Opioid Response grant. RAYSAC's goals include educating adults, youth, and families on the dangers of prescription opioid and over-the-counter medication abuse and misuse. We have been in operation for over 33 years, and serve the greater Roanoke Valley, including Roanoke, Craig and Botetourt counties and the Cities of Salem and Roanoke.

SOURCE Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition