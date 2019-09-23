World Renowned Acting School Opens Fall Season with Three Days of Rain

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Playhouse West-Philadelphia Theater inaugural fall season kicks off at their new studio on 1218 Wallace Street Friday October 11th, 2019 with Richard Greenberg's Pulitzer Prize nominated play Three Days of Rain.

Playhouse West-Philadelphia Presents Richard Greenberg's "Three Days of Rain" Andrew Moffatt and Madalyn St. John in Playhouse West-Philadelphia Theater Production of "Three Days of Rain"

Set in New York, Three Days of Rain centers on a brother, Walker, his sister, Nan, and their childhood friend, Pip, who meet to settle their parent's estate. The two fathers were long-time friends and partners in architecture, their legacy is the brilliantly daring creation, the 1960s Janeway House. In this tense and brittle reunion, much more is at stake than who gets the house.

"Richard Greenberg is a first-class writer and…Three Days of Rain brims with a savvy, intelligent wit and richly conceived characters," wrote Variety. During its original Broadway run the New York Times described it as "…the most coveted ticket in town".

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m., October 11, 12, 13 and 18, 19, 20 at the theater on 1218 Wallace Street Philadelphia, PA 19123. Street parking available.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.playhousewest.com/productions.html or directly through TicketLeap.com at https://playhousewest.ticketleap.com/three-days-of-rain/. Admission is $18 online, $20 at the door. Student/Industry $10/$12 at the door.

Established in 2012, Playhouse West – Philadelphia is the east coast branch of the world-renowned acting school founded by Robert Carnegie and Jeff Goldblum in North Hollywood, CA. Past alumni of Playhouse West include Ashley Judd, James Franco, Tessa Thompson, Mark Pellegrino, Scott Caan, Jim Parrack, Cassidy Freeman and many more top actors working in film and television. For more information about the play or acting school, please visit our website https://www.playhousewest.com/philadelphia.html, or contact Tony Savant, Founder and Artistic Director, at 267-202-5252, email 223406@email4pr.com.

Press Contact: Tony Savant, Artistic Director

202-267-5252, 223406@email4pr.com

SOURCE Playhouse West-Philadelphia

Related Links

https://www.playhousewest.com

