World Renowned Actress Kate del Castillo Debuts Fashion Collection KDC x C'est Toi

When designing the collection, Kate considered the current state of fashion. She came to realize that everyday clothing choices have been impacted by the current global pandemic. Women's choices have shifted to accommodate a stay-at-home lifestyle. Instead of fighting the current tide, del Castillo worked with C'est Toi to embrace this change and develop versatile garments that were comfortable enough to wear at home but beautiful enough to don during a night out on the town. Designed for contemporary women who know what they want, capsule collection features stylish denim overalls, sleek jumpsuits, modish loungewear and more. The predominant use of premium fabrics such as cotton and denim make each piece comfortable, light, and perfect for any occasion.

"The idea for the line started with the desire to create a collection for women just like me," begins Kate del Castillo. "I know what I like and I don't compromise on comfort. I need looks that can carry me from day to night during my busiest days but that can also make me feel and look great when lounging at home."

In collaboration with Authentic Vision, the clothing will be deploying a product authentication and anti-counterfeiting solution, which consists of a unique Holographic Fingerprint tag, which can be verified by any type of smartphone, using the 'CheckIfReal' app. Consumers can scan the holographic fingerprint tags on the KDC x C'est Toi products to confirm authenticity, get product information and engage in inspiring experiences.

The collection will be available to purchase online starting August 24th. To purchase product or learn more about the KDC x C'est Toi launch, please visit: www.KDCshop.com and @KDCbrand on Instagram.

