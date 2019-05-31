World Renowned Alzheimer's Researcher and Brain Health Expert Dr. Alan Snow to Highlight First Plant-Based Supplement Targeting Brain Plaques and Tangles for the Athlete at TheFitExpo Anaheim June 1st - 2nd

Percepta Sport™ is a unique patented formulation of polyphenol-containing PTI-00703 ® cat's claw ( Uncaria tomentosa ) and MemorTea™, a specific oolong tea extract. These natural ingredients underwent rigorous scientific testing as part of the development of Percepta Sport™, the world's first nootropic designed specifically for athletes and active individuals interested in brain health and optimal athletic performance.

"The concept of plant-based memory support may be difficult for many people to understand," stated Dr. Alan Snow. "As a nation, we are accustomed to looking to pharmaceutical companies to solve our health concerns and in doing so we have lost sight of the many intricate and effective solutions offered to us by nature itself."

Dr. Snow continued, "The mechanism of action of Percepta Sport™ involves powerful polyphenols and active proanthocyanidins that enter the brain within minutes of being in the blood. Percepta Sport™ ingredients are believed to interact with brain plaques and tangles directly causing their inhibition, reduction and clearance from the brain."

Percepta Sport™ will be available at the company's booth #324 in the Anaheim Convention Center Exhibit Hall A during The Fit Expo from 10am – 6pm Saturday, June 1st and 10am – 5pm, Sunday, June 2nd.

About Percepta Products

With more than a decade of research and 50 issued patents behind them, Percepta® products are believed to be some of the most effective daily supplements in targeting normal, age-related memory loss. No other memory supplement in the world contains exclusive and patented PTI-00703® cat's claw and MemorTea®. To learn more about the first plant-based nootropics that targets the real reason we lose memory as we age, please go to: www.perceptabrain.com/.

About Cognitive Clarity Inc.

Cognitive Clarity is involved in research and development of a line of memory supplements that target brain plaques and tangles that accumulate during normal aging. The company was co-founded in 2015 by two of the world's top brain aging researchers, Dr. Alan Snow and Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, and is headquartered in Edmonds, WA, USA.

