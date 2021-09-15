World-renowned artist Romero Britto shares artistic talent with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Inspiration4 mission

With his artistic talent and generous spirit, Britto is sure to bring color and vision to Inspiration4 events in the coming weeks. Britto's support will include:

Sketching blank coloring pages for the Inspiration4 crew to bring to life in space. The crew's art pages will be auctioned off to benefit St. Jude after the space mission;

Designing a t-shirt that will be unveiled at an event benefitting St. Jude after the Inspiration4 crew returns from space;

Finishing an original art piece live during a private dinner surrounded by vintage planes in a hangar in Cape Canaveral, Florida , on Sept. 14 to be auctioned off on CharityBuzz;

Hosting a virtual art party with a member of the Inspiration4 crew and a lucky auction winner.

In honor of Inspiration4, Britto will also donate a portion of the sale from two original art NFTs, a type of digital asset designed to show ownership of a unique virtual item, that will be auctioned to support St. Jude.

Britto's longtime commitment to supporting St. Jude traces back more than three decades. His artwork greets patients and families right as they step through the front doors of St. Jude, and his designs are featured on a variety of items with proceeds benefiting St. Jude. Because of supporters like Britto, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Born in Brazil, Britto discovered his passion for art as a young child. Now living in Miami, his art is recognized globally. Described as "the most licensed artist in history," Britto is the founder of the Happy Art Movement, a "visual language of love, hope and happiness" that raises support for St. Jude and puts smiles on the faces of patients.

"It brings me great joy knowing my work is helping St. Jude Children's Research Hospital find cures to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases," said Britto. "Anything I can do to help kids realize their dreams – I am all in."

Supporters can bid online on Inspiration4-themed auction packages launching from now to December, including an invitation to Britto's virtual art party, a fighter jet experience, items sent to space with the Inspiration4 crew, and more.

About Inspiration4

Inspiration4 is the world's first all-civilian mission to space scheduled on Sept. 15. Commander Jared Isaacman selected St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as its beneficiary and committed $100 million to St. Jude to inspire others to raise an additional $100 million to accelerate research on devastating childhood diseases and save children all over the world. Isaacman donated two seats to St. Jude, one of which will be occupied by 29-year-old Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude. Arceneaux will represent the pillar of Hope. The four crew members, including Isaacman and Arceneaux, will board the Falcon 9 launch vehicle at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and orbit the Earth for multiple days on the Dragon spacecraft, before they return to Earth with a smooth water landing.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

