World Renowned Authentic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competitor Serves Community and Corporate World with More Than Just Self Defense Training

Recognized as a world-class authority of the art with over 20 years of instruction, primarily in the Greater Houston area, and a background of training at the most traditional Jiu-Jitsu school in the world, the Academia Gracie de Jiu-Jitsu in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Gracie Humaitá Academy), Xavier is rarely matched in his deep technical knowledge and passion for teaching. Xavier's mission is to preserve the principles of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu as a complete self-defense system that benefits anyone regardless of age, gender or athleticism.

"Leo and I have a long history. He is doing an outstanding job in Texas and he's always been a great guy, tough competitor, and loyal student. His personality and technical level are all great. I'm proud to be his friend and support his cause."

– Rickson Gracie, arguably the world's most accomplished MMA fighter

"His perspectives and knowledge have provided our officers a set of life-saving skills missing in our profession,"

– John Volek, Sugar Land, TX Police Sargent

Contrary to big-box mixed martial arts (MMA) gyms, which typically focus only on sport fighting, Xavier guides his students to value and honor themselves, allowing the physical aspect of self-defense to manifest as mental fortitude and courage to face adversity in any form. "A passive human being develops the inner strength not to fight a bully, but to see him or herself as valuable and worthy of being respected by others," states Xavier. He regularly conducts corporate empowerment seminars, instruct police officers, Special Agents, SWAT team members, and help women deal with challenges faced in the workplace, family life and relationships.

