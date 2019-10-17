World-Renowned Cancer Leader Brian Leyland-Jones Named Chairman of NED Biosystems' Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NED Biosystems, a clinical-stage biotech company investigating solutions for a broad range of cancers, is pleased to announce Brian Leyland-Jones, BS, MBBS, PhD, FRACP, FRCPC, has been named Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Leyland-Jones is a pre-eminent expert in cancer therapy, clinical trials and drug development. He will take on this role immediately.

"As we prepare for our lead therapeutic, NED-170, to enter into clinical trials in 2020, Brian's extensive experience as a world cancer leader will help provide us with valuable strategic guidance that can take our capabilities to the next level," said Dr. Geoffrey Ling, CEO, NED Biosystems.

A fellow of the American College of Physicians and a recipient of numerous research grants, Dr. Leyland-Jones has served as principal, co-principal and co-investigator on more than 100 clinical studies and was instrumental in the development of numerous cancer treatments, including Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Taxol (paclitaxel). He has authored and co-authored more than 210 peer-reviewed articles and book contributions, 25 books and book chapters, 425 abstracts and 35 patents.

Dr. Leyland-Jones has served as an instrumental leader of three cancer centers and held positions as Founding Chair of Oncology and Director of the McGill University Comprehensive Cancer Centre; Director of the Winship Cancer Centre and Associate Vice-President of Health Sciences at Emory University; Vice President of the Molecular and Experimental Medicine Genomics Medicine Program at the Avera Cancer Institute. Additionally, he founded three companies including AKESOgen, Inc., Xanthus Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Viviphi Ltd.

"NED-170 has serious potential to provide longer and higher quality of life to cancer patients," said Rebecca Lambert, founder and executive chair of NED Biosystems' Board. "Brian will be instrumental in leading the continued development of NED-170 as we aim to serve a significant unmet need."

Dr. Leyland-Jones currently holds roles on several national and international boards including Chief Medical Officer and Scientific Advisory Board Member for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR); Chief Medical Officer of OTraces and the N OF 1 Mission; Asian Foundation for Cancer Research (AFCR); Non-Pareil; Ratio and the WIN Consortium. He holds biochemistry, medical, and doctoral degrees from the University of London. Dr. Leyland-Jones completed residency training at London hospitals including Hammersmith, Brompton, and St. Bartholomew's, as well as a clinical pharmacology fellowship at Cornell University and a medical oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

"I have examined NED-170's system biology approach and am impressed by its potential to benefit cancer patients worldwide, including those in developing parts of the world," said Dr. Leyland-Jones. "Cancer affects so many and I am passionate about finding and delivering solutions to those suffering."

About NED Biosystems™

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, NED Biosystems is a clinical-stage biotech company developing an innovative oral cancer combination treatment. NED Biosystems was founded by Rebecca Lambert, who assembled a team of leading cancer researchers from across the country to develop a drug that simultaneously affects the key processes that drive cancer survival and growth. Due to ease of oral dosing and cost-effectiveness of the treatment, the company aims to provide revolutionary, efficacious treatment solutions to patients not only in the U.S. and other developed nations but also in the developing world. Visit nedbiosystems.com.

