WORLD-RENOWNED CHEFS COLLABORATE AT LOCAL FAVORITE NOVECENTO MARY BRICKELL VILLAGE - FOR AN EXCLUSIVE DINNER EXPERIENCE THIS MAY 15TH

MIAMI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novecento - The Argentinian-influenced concept known for premium steaks, signature pastas, and farm-fresh ingredients - is proud to host their first celebrity chef dining experience at their stunning new Novecento location in Mary Brickell Village.

For one night only this May 15th and with limited seating available, Novecento presents this exclusive dinner.

"We always strive to elevate our guests' experience, so bringing a collaboration of chefs from the World's 50 Best Restaurants is what our guests and community deserves. Miami has come a long way with its food scene and events like this help our city's continued evolution as a culinary destination." says Aliosha Stern CEO of SuViche Hospitality Group.

May 15th Chef Collaboration

Jaime Pesaque is a trailblazer in the culinary world captivating diners with innovative flavors and impeccable presentation. Jaime Pesaque is also SuViche Hospitality's executive chef and the visionary creator of Mayta, Lima which is #10 on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and #47 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants. "The promotion of Latin American cuisine is about the fusion of the Novecento concept in Miami and the brand's inspirational country: Argentina." says Jaime Pesaque.

Juan Gaffuri of Elena which is #40 on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, shines with his commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients and a passion for pushing the boundaries of flavor that always deliver an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates Argentinian cuisine.

Jaime Pesaque and Juan Gaffuri are joined in preparing this exceptional menu by rising stars Santiago Vidal, Mayta's corporate chef and Alvaro Machado, SuViche Hospitality's corporate chef.

The May 15th exclusive dining experience will consist of a unique 6-course menu carefully crafted by these culinary masters, accompanied by optional wine pairings meticulously selected to elevate each course.

MENU

I

USDA Prime Dry-Aged New York strip carpaccio, potato bread, Grana Padano, black garlic aioli (individual)

Mollejas, lemon emulsion, crispy potatoes, soft egg, basil (shareable)

II

Tuetano a la brasa, pangrattato, pepper chimichurri (individual)

Provoleta, oyster mushroom escabeche, roasted tomatoes (shareable)

III

Arroz negro, baby squid, chistorra, prawns, green beans (individual)

Collar de pescado, Nikkei sauce, greens, pickled peppers (shareable)

IV

Vaca vieja milanesa, pickled mustard, tomeya, caper leaves, truffle chips, fried egg (shareable)

V

Asado de tira de cerdo Duroc, miso beurre blanc, demi glace, roasted apples & potatoes (individual)

VI

Panqueque de dulce de leche ahumado, malbec sabayon, Dolce Morte ice cream (shareable)

Crema volteada, coffee caramel (shareable)

Wine Pairing by Bodega Catena Zapata

Guests will be treated to a private tour and welcome cocktail by PANAMERICANO BAR – SuViche Hospitality Group's latest venture. A celebration of the Americas, Panamericano is a hidden gem that the city will relish discovering–making center-stage cocktails that genuinely represent an undiluted but creatively-mixed essence of the Americas. Panamericano is strategically located behind Novecento's Mary Brickell Village location.

The Miami culinary scene is vibrant and while there are annual festivals that bring chefs here from around the world, Suviche Hospitality Group wants to make sure to bring these experiences home to their restaurants for a more direct, intimate experience.

"We look forward to more of these special nights where we can host award-winning chefs to showcase their creativity, technique, and cultural flavors while treating our guests to original dishes created by these artists." Aliosha Stern, CEO of SuViche Hospitality Group.

Do not miss the exclusive dining experience by Novecento this May 15th.

Location: Novecento Mary Brickell Village

900 S Miami Ave #260 Miami, FL 33130

Date & Time: May 15th, 2024 with limited seating available for two sessions: 6:00PM and 8:30PM

Menu Experience: $175

Wine Pairing: $75

Limited seating.

Reserve now: For more information/bookings:

https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=4694&restref=4694&experienceId=288317&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared

Novecento: @900novecento

Panamericano Bar: @panamericanobar

Novecento Mary Brickell Village

Novecento's popular Brickell location, which was previously located at 1414 Brickell Ave., moved down the street to the lifestyle center of Mary Brickell Village at 900 South Miami Ave, after 19 years as a neighborhood icon. The new 6,481 square foot dining space offers a vibrant bar area and comfortable inside seating, with outside seating to follow shortly. Novecento Brickell also brings the opening of Panamericano a hidden bar located at the back of the restaurant.

About Novecento

Novecento is an Argentinian-influenced restaurant concept serving premium steaks and signature pastas. Novecento first opened its doors in 1991 in SoHo, New York and then expanded internationally with spots in Cañitas, Argentina; Punta del Este, Uruguay; Cordoba, Argentina; and finally, South Florida. Owned by SuViche Hospitality Group, Novecento is dedicated to offering fresh and high-quality food for brunch, lunch, and dinner and has welcomed guests for more than three decades. Its four restaurant locations in Miami are located in Aventura, Brickell, Doral and Key Biscayne, plus a non-traditional location at Hard Rock Stadium.

About SuViche Hospitality Group

With a proud legacy spanning 15 years, Suviche Hospitality Group is a dynamic multi-unit restaurant group, passionately operating multiple renowned brands across diverse culinary landscapes. The company believes in the power of connection—both with valued team members and cherished guests. SuViche Hospitality Group focuses on commitment and provides authentic hospitality which sets them apart as they continuously strive to create memorable dining experiences that resonate with every guest who walks through their doors.

CONTACT: Maria Llanso, 305-965-3561, [email protected]

SOURCE Suviche Hospitality Group