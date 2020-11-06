World-renowned Contemporary Art Master, Manolo Valdés, Exhibits Larger-than Life Sculptures in Miami

In partnership with the City of Doral, the monumental sculptures will be installed in the main public parks of the City of Doral, including Doral Central Park, Downtown Doral Park, MAU Park, Morgan Levy Park, Doral Legacy Park and Doral Glades Park, as well as other selected locations. The Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM) exhibition will be the largest exhibition of his epic sculptures to date.

The exhibition will be on view for six months, until June 2021, with several programs organized around the exhibition throughout its duration, such as guided tours, pop-up exhibitions, and the publication of a special-edition book, among others.

The sizeable scale of this urban exhibition by one of the most influential artists of our times will transform the city into an experiential space and will put Miami-Dade County in the company of other great capitals, where the artist has also shown his monumental sculptures in public places. Additional support for this exhibition has been provided by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information on the exhibition, please visit www.Dorcam.org.

About Manolo Valdés

Manolo Valdés, born in Valencia, Spain in 1942, is one of the most internationally celebrated contemporary artists. His solo exhibitions include prestigious galleries and museums throughout the world, including the Guggenheim in New York, the Hirschhorn in Washington, DC, and multiple art capitals such as London, Berlin, Paris, Milan and more.

About Doral Contemporary Art Museum

Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM) is a catalyst for learning, creativity, and community building. Through the integration of an art + industry, DORCAM produces contemporary art exhibitions, educational programs, community partnerships and creative economy initiatives.

SOURCE Manolo Valdés