WORLD-RENOWNED EXPERT IN PHYSICAL ELECTROCHEMISTRY, PROFESSOR KEITH STEVENSON, JOINS GROUP1'S ADVISORY BOARD

Professor Keith Stevenson, global authority on physical electrochemistry, analytical chemistry, and advanced battery technology to advise Potassium-ion battery material and technology company, Group1.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Group1, a pioneer in advanced battery technology, is proud to announce the addition of Professor Keith Stevenson to its Advisory Board. Recognized as a world leader in electrochemistry, Professor Stevenson's expertise in solid/liquid interfaces and metal-ion batteries, especially Potassium (K), is pivotal to Group1's innovative approach in the field.

Stevenson's tenure as Provost and Full Professor at the Center for Energy Science and Technology (CEST CREI), a joint venture between Skoltech and MIT, and his earlier role at the University of Texas at Austin, have cemented his reputation as a trailblazer in the field. His extensive record of over 350 peer-reviewed publications, 14 patents, and six book chapters, while having graduated over 60 MS and Ph.D. scientists, is testament to his profound impact on the world of electrochemical science and battery technology.

During his tenure (2000-2015) at the University of Texas at Austin, Professor Stevenson worked closely with Nobel Laureate Professor JB Goodenough, whose laboratory was the genesis of Group1's foundational technology.

"Professor Stevenson's unparalleled expertise in electrochemical engineering and materials science will significantly enhance Group1's drive to innovate in Potassium-ion battery technology," said Dr. Yakov Kutsovsky, Executive Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer, and Co-Founder of Group1.

Recent accolades such as the SEAC Charles N. Reilley Award (2021), the ECS David C. Grahame Award in Physical Electrochemistry (2023), and the ACS Electrochemistry Award (2023), further highlight his leadership and contributions to the field.

"Joining Group1 is an opportunity to push the frontiers of battery technology," said Professor Stevenson. "I am eager to apply my insights in electrochemistry to help Group1 lead the way in Potassium-ion battery development, offering solutions that are essential for a sustainable energy future."

Group1's commitment to developing KRISTONITE™, a Potassium Prussian White cathode material, aligns perfectly with Professor Stevenson's extensive work. This material is key to producing batteries that are not only free from critical minerals, but also provide a "drop-in", sustainable, credible alternative to Lithium-ion batteries.

For more information about Group1, visit www.group1.ai.

About Group1

Founded in 2021 and based in Austin, TX, Group1 is an engineered materials company focusing on the commercialization of Potassium-ion batteries. The company is revolutionizing the energy industry by enabling sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective energy storage -- expanding beyond the limitations of Lithium-ion batteries while building on the best of Lithium-ion technologies.

SOURCE Group1