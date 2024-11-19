World-Renowned Hoop Dancer and Cultural Ambassador Eric Michael Hernandez to Keynote TerraSync

Training symposium, by Western National Parks Association, for national parks and public lands leaders set for June 24–26, 2025, in Tucson, Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks Association (WNPA) announces Eric Michael Hernandez as a keynote presenter at TerraSync, a premium training symposium for national parks and public lands professionals taking place June 24 through 26, 2025, at The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona.

Renowned hoop dancer and cultural ambassador Eric Michael Hernandez to keynote at TerraSync 2025, a training symposium by Western National Parks Association.

Eric Michael Hernandez is a renowned Native American hoop dancer, filmmaker and public speaker, known for blending his Lumbee heritage with artistic expression. Under the guidance of his uncle, nine-time world champion hoop dancer Terry Godel, Eric mastered intricate hoop manipulations, incorporating his personal flair into captivating performances. His unique style emphasizes smooth transitions and storytelling through dance, allowing him to share the cultural richness of his Lumbee roots with audiences around the globe.

Hernandez gained prominence through his performances in Cirque du Soleil's Totem, where he delivered over five thousand performances to more than 10 million people worldwide. A career highlight was his performance at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, showcasing Native American culture in a powerful display. He is also a filmmaker, with his recent short film titled Courage, chronicling his journey of self-discovery and embracing his Native identity through dance. Additionally, his impactful TEDx talk in 2023, The Modern Native American Story, focuses on breaking stereotypes and encouraging audiences to connect with Native teachings.

As a cultural ambassador, Hernandez inspires others to embrace movement, culture and spirituality as vital components of life. Through various creative mediums, he uplifts Indigenous stories and traditions, fostering cultural understanding and appreciation. Collaborating with industry giants like Cirque du Soleil, Red Bull, Virgin Voyages, Deloitte and Nike, he shares the richness of Native traditions and the artistry of hoop dance, inspiring audiences to navigate life with grace and beauty.

His dedication to community outreach and the essential connections between people and the natural world make him uniquely qualified to address today's public lands leaders and guide attendees through a unique interactive experience.

WNPA invites those passionate about national parks and public lands to register for TerraSync 2025, where Eric Michael Hernandez and a diverse roster of presenters will offer relevant education and training. While all levels of leaders are welcome, TerraSync 2025 is especially tailored for emerging leaders in national parks and other relevant fields. For more details and updates, visit wnpa.org/terrasync/.

About WNPA

Western National Parks Association helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at www.wnpa.org.

