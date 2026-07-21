World-Renowned MAGURA USV Manufacturer UFORCE Partners with RECONCRAFT to Build Combat-Tested Autonomous Maritime Drones in the U.S.

MAGURA family of drones, made exclusively by UFORCE, holds one of the most impactful and reliable combat records in modern maritime warfare, helping drive the Russian Navy from the Black Sea

LONDON and KYIV, Ukraine and WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFORCE, the Ukraine-origin, UK-based autonomous systems defense technology company built to unify and scale the world's most combat-proven unmanned platforms, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading Special Operations combatant craft manufacturer RECONCRAFT, following a ceremony hosted by the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.

UFORCE USA and RECONCRAFT are partnering to build the world's most capable autonomous surface vessels as part of the Arsenal of Freedom. UFORCE has also entered the U.S. Drone Dominance competition and related programs in partnership with RECONCRAFT.

The initiative will be led by Sean Plankey, CEO of UFORCE USA. Plankey most recently served as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security, overseeing the United States Coast Guard, and was twice nominated by the President of the United States to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Through the partnership, UFORCE will work to make available to the United States its combat-proven full-stack aerial, maritime, and ground unmanned systems, advanced autonomy software, and command-and-control technologies.

The company's MAGURA family of autonomous surface vessels holds one of the most impactful and reliable combat records in modern maritime warfare and contributed to the destruction of more than a dozen Russian warships in the Black Sea. UFORCE's portfolio also includes the first autonomous surface vessel to successfully down manned helicopters and fighter aircraft in combat.

"Today's combat environments show that autonomous warfighting capabilities are a must-have. UFORCE is exceptionally positioned to deliver capabilities already tested by some of the world's most sophisticated militaries under the most demanding battlefield conditions," said Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO of UFORCE. "Through this partnership with RECONCRAFT, these combat-proven capabilities will become available to the U.S., combining Ukrainian battlefield innovation with American manufacturing excellence."

"This partnership demonstrates what's possible when American manufacturing and combat-proven innovation come together," said Sean Plankey, CEO of UFORCE USA. "Working with RECONCRAFT, we will help ensure these proven autonomous capabilities become available to the U.S. It's exactly the kind of industrial partnership the Arsenal of Democracy is designed to enable."

"RECONCRAFT is building multiple combatant craft platforms trusted by U.S. and Partner Special Operations Forces in the world's most demanding environments," said Joe Silkowski, Co-Founder of RECONCRAFT. "Partnering with UFORCE combines our manufacturing expertise and capabilities with the combat-proven autonomy of the MAGURA platform, allowing us to deliver greater capability to American warfighters faster than developing a new system from the ground up."

About UFORCE

UFORCE USA is a U.S. based, wholly owned subsidiary of Ukrainian-origin defense technology operating company UFORCE, built to unify and scale the world's most battle-proven autonomous systems. UFORCE unified nine leading Ukrainian defense technology developers and manufacturers into a single company, with registered in London and operations in Ukraine. By combining Ukrainian frontline innovation with Western capital, governance, and global distribution, UFORCE delivers next-generation autonomous defense capabilities to allied militaries. The company's full-stack platform includes hardware systems spanning aerial, maritime and ground unmanned platforms, advanced autonomy software, and command-and-control solutions.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About RECONCRAFT

RECONCRAFT is the leading designer and manufacturer of combatant craft for U.S. and Foreign Partner forces. RECONCRAFT's global headquarters and primary manufacturing campus is located in the Portland, Oregon, area where the skilled team produces highly sophisticated vessels, manned and unmanned, between multiple Programs of Record.

SOURCE UFORCE