World-Renowned Melanoma Expert Joins Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that Prof. Caroline Robert (MD. Ph.D.), a world-renowned expert on Melanoma has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

The announcement follows the company's decision to initiate research aimed at the development of a new Melanoma treatment based on the company's unique expertise and technology.

Dr. Gil Feiler, Director and Advisory Board Chair commented: "It is an exceptionally great honor to have Prof. Robert join our Advisory Board. Caroline is among the world's leading physicians specializing in the field of Melanoma, her groundbreaking research on Melanoma and treatment of Melanoma has been published extensively, including numerous publications in high-authority medical journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine and Nature, to name only a few. We are excited to have Caroline join us, and we look forward to the invaluable input that she will no doubt bring to the company and to our targeted goal of developing a new treatment for Melanoma".

About Prof. Caroline Robert:

Prof. Caroline Robert, M.D., Ph.D., is Head of the Dermatology Unit at Institut Gustave Roussy in Paris, France. She is also co-Director of the Melanoma Research Unit at INSERM 981 Paris-Sud University. Prof. Robert recieved her medical training at Paris V University in France, and later completed a research fellowship in Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy at Harvard, Brigham & Women's Hospital.

Prof. Robert is the former Chair of the Melanoma group of the European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), and is currently a Board member of the European Association of Onco-Dermatology (EADO), the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), the European Association of Dermato-Venereology (EADV) the French Society of Dermatology and Venereology (SFD), the American Society of Oncology (ASCO) and the American Association of Clinical Research (AACR).

Her main focuses of interest are clinical and translational research on Melanoma, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, as well as the study of the cutaneous adverse events of anticancer agents. Prof. Robert is a national and international coordinator of numerous clinical trials of targeted therapy and immunotherapy for melanoma patients, from phase I to III. She has authored more than 325 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including a number of publications on new treatments for metastatic melanoma. Her more recent work is focused on identification of new biomarkers for immunotherapy and targeted therapies of patients with melanoma.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

