World-Renowned Motivational Speaker Daniel Habif Releases His Highly-Anticipated New Book Inquebrantables (Unbreakable)

More than a self-help book, Inquebrantables offers us a manifesto that invites the reader to participate in the process of breaking patterns and creating the life they want. "I did not write Inquebrantables (Unbreakable) with the intention of getting the reader hooked; it's quite the opposite. I wrote it so that each page detonates a need to put the book down so that readers can go out to chase whatever message resonates within them," Habif writes.

"We're thrilled for the early reception for the important message that Daniel shares in Inquebrantables," shared Cris Garrido, vice president & publisher for Spanish publishing at HarperCollins Christian Publishing and HarperCollins Mexico.

Based on the early momentum, the book has already gained a #1 spot on multiple Amazon charts including the Spiritual Self-Help, Meditation and Libros en español charts.

Published by HarperCollins Mexico, the book is also named after his sold-out international tour, visiting more than 170 cities between Canada, Europe, the United States and Latin America in the last two years.

For more information, follow Daniel Habif on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , Spotify , and visit inquebrantableselibro.com . #DanielHabif #InquebrantablesLibro.

About Daniel Habif

Daniel Habif, author, creative producer, consultant, philanthropist and entrepreneur, is widely known as one of the top Spanish-speaking motivational speakers and influencers in the world. In the last two years, he has held more than 320 conferences, presenting in more than 170 cities and reaching millions of people on his sold-out world tour.

With 26 years of experience in the communications industry in the areas of leadership training, marketing, creativity, advertising and production, to name a few, he has worked with professional football teams, boxers, high-performance athletes and nonprofit boards and foundations in a variety of capacities.

Daniel has 11 million followers on social media where he is beloved for his authentic and motivational posts. Through his popular YouTube channel alone, his videos have received almost 100 million views.

He is currently the spokesperson for Teletón México 2019.

About HarperCollins Leadership

HarperCollins Leadership feeds your inner drive to grow as a leader. With integrated, values-based development experiences, including books, video courses and business tools, HarperCollins Leadership guides individuals to activate the leadership potential that's already in them. HarperCollins Leadership is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information, please visit harpercollinsleadership.com .

SOURCE Loud and Live

Related Links

https://inquebrantablesellibro.com

