World-Renowned Musical WICKED Modernizes the Broadway Experience Through Broadw.ai's AI Technology

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadw.ai, the leading AI platform solution for Broadway shows, has announced today, a partnership with WICKED, one of the most world-renowned musicals on Broadway. WICKED uses Broadw.ai to provide excellent customer experiences and enhance search-driven metrics inclusive of ticketing, traffic and conversion rates for the show. Rolled out in early 2019, the Broadw.ai virtual assistant powered by Satisfi Labs, has helped WICKED theatergoers with over 90,000 requests including ticket sales, via their website and Facebook.

The AI platform, created in partnership with Satisfi Labs, delivers a seamless customer purchasing journey answering complex questions around food recommendations, parking, and shopping. Through its integrated Ticketmaster ticketing partnership directly built in the assistant, customers can purchase their ticket in Broadw.ai's chat flow in a conversational setting. Since the launch, WICKED has seen an increase in ROI of 7x with the average ticket price selling for 20% higher compared to their weekly average.

"We are beyond thrilled to be working with WICKED," said Micah Hollingworth, Co-Founder, and CEO of Broadw.ai. "In today's fast-paced world, it is essential shows interact with audiences before, during and after the performance. The response from WICKED theatergoers interacting with our assistant, across multiple channels is truly demonstrating how technology is modernizing engagement. Guests are receiving personalized answers and pursuing the recommendations from point of purchase to post-show needs."

"We are excited to leverage Broadw.ai to bring a new experience to Wicked fans," said Don White, CEO, and Co-Founder of Satisfi Labs. "We are making commerce conversational, creating a seamless ticketing option for guests. The integration of AI is not only for Broadway shows, but can create meaningful interactions with guests at any live event."

Broadw.ai is a 24-7 automated digital assistant, giving WICKED audiences customized one-on-one interactions for each guest with information for shows, venues, food and beverage options, shopping, parking and more. Unlike other conversational intelligence tools, responses from Broadw.ai's platform are completely autonomous based on data feeds including Broadway knowledge and customer interactions. The platform maintains a flow of real conversation to ensure a seamless experience when answering questions and inquiries. The platform has already been successfully implemented in over nine top Broadway shows including Anastasia, Come From Away, King Kong and more.

Broadw.ai merges bleeding edge AI technology with the Broadway sales and marketing experience to recreate the customer conversation from the box office window; moving that conversation to the web through show branded digital platforms, like Facebook Messenger or on your own website. In collaboration with Satisfi Labs, Broadw.ai's platform allows you to interact and retain your customers with real-time dialogue – from more information about the show, theater access information, or which ticket purchase option suits them best. For more information, visit our website Broadw.ai .

