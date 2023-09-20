World-Renowned Orthopaedics Pioneer Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET), the non-profit organization dedicated to educational advancement in orthopaedics, together with medical device manufacturer Exactech, Inc., celebrates Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, who will receive the OSET Lifetime Achievement Award at the 13th annual Orthopaedic Summit in Boston.

Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, recipient of OSET Lifetime Achievement Award. Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health and Surgeon-in-Chief of NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital exactech

The Walter A. L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health and Surgeon-in-Chief of NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, Dr. Zuckerman specializes in shoulder arthroplasty and hip/knee reconstructions. Over the course of his 39-year career, he has become known for his significant contributions and commitment to the field of orthopaedics - from patient care, education, clinical research, mentorship, and industry innovation.

Zuckerman was president of the American Shoulder Elbow Society from 2003 to 2004, then president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons from 2009 to 2010. He has trained more than 400 residents and fellows, authored 600+ journal articles and book chapters, and has served as faculty in hundreds of orthopaedic courses globally.

"In our 13th year of the Orthopaedic Summit, I couldn't be prouder to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Joseph D. Zuckerman," said Kevin Plancher, MD, MPH, FAOA, FAAOS, Founder of the Orthopaedic Summit, Clinical Professor of Orthopaedics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Joe is an internationally acclaimed giant in the field of orthopaedics. He has mentored so many of us and made countless meaningful and revolutionary contributions in educating surgeons around the globe, changing too numerous to count patients' lives. I couldn't be more honored to have Dr. Zuckerman come to the stage in Boston today at the Orthopaedic Summit."

"I am honored OSET chose to award me the Lifetime Achievement award," Zuckerman said. "From an early age, I knew I was destined for orthopaedics, and it has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people. I would like to thank my colleagues for their passion and sharing the same vision to advance the field of orthopaedics. I have been fortunate to be able to participate in the evolution of this field to ultimately improve patient care."

Zuckerman is also one of Exactech's founding shoulder design team surgeons. He joined Exactech's shoulder design team in 2003 working alongside Thomas Wright, MD, Pierre-Henri Flurin, MD, and many others to help develop the Equinoxe® Shoulder System.

"Dr. Zuckerman's extensive knowledge, leadership and professionalism exemplifies why he is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award," said Exactech Vice President of Extremities Marketing Emery Patton. "He has contributed to the development of about 30 Exactech shoulder products over the past 20 years, including many first-to-market solutions, such as our platform humeral stem, augmented glenoids, Equinoxe Humeral Reconstruction Prosthesis and ExactechGPS shoulder navigation. These innovations have helped surgeons improve thousands of patients' lives. It has been an honor working alongside Dr. Zuckerman, and it is especially fitting to celebrate this achievement as we approach the 20th anniversary of the flagship Equinoxe® Shoulder System."

About OSET

OSET, now in its 12th year, is the premier gathering of over 1,000 orthopaedic surgeons and musculoskeletal specialists in subspecialties, including knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, spine, trauma, foot & ankle and sports rehabilitation. This course is revered as a best-in-class educational platform where leading specialists gather to learn new innovative techniques for improving patient care and expediting recovery. www.orthosummit.com.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. With Exactech by your side, you've got EXACTLY what you need.

