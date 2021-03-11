World Renowned Pastor Influenced Entrepreneur not to give up

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President and Co-Founder of Mr. Tortilla, Anthony Alcazar, found strength and encouragement to not give up during the hardest times he faced in business. While struggling to penetrate the highly competitive tortilla industry he listened to Joel Osteen, Senior Pastor of America's largest church, Lakewood Church, and never lost faith.

Competing for retail shelf space with larger companies was not an easy task, there were many times the company wanted to sell everything or just give up. "Every time I was about to throw in the towel...God spoke to me through Joel Osteen. Every time I needed strength to continue...God would make me listen to Osteen on TV, radio, and social media. It was incredible...I would love to share our story with Lakewood," said Alcazar.

After a decade of overcoming major obstacles and challenges, Mr. Tortilla managed to become the #1 seller of tortillas online in the World. The company found its niche and made tacos healthy with its 1 net carb 15 calorie taco tortilla and has become a staple in the Keto community. As one of the fastest growing companies in Southern California, they're proud to employ adults with special needs and practice an all-inclusive company culture.

Anthony and Ronald Alcazar founded Mr. Tortilla in Los Angeles, California. They felt compelled to provide a healthy and affordable tortilla, without sacrificing flavor. Growing up in Los Angeles, just like many other families, they couldn't think of a meal without tortillas and now they're causing a disruption in the tortilla industry. After graduating from UCLA and many years in development, they have finally created the world's first 15-calorie tortilla, with only one net gram of carbohydrates. The low-carb tortillas have become a staple in the low-carb, Diabetic, and Keto community. Mr. Tortilla has since become the #1 best-selling tortilla online and one of the fastest-growing companies in Southern California. For more information go to 1carb.com .

