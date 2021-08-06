World-Renowned Photographer Annie Leibovitz Joins TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

Over her 50-plus year career, Leibovitz has photographed a wide range of celebrities— from rock stars and movie stars, to athletes, presidents and even royalty—often in intimate settings and poses. She has been on the cover of many major publications, including having one of her most famous photographs appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine: the last professional image of John Lennon and Yoko Ono together.

She has been honored by The Library of Congress as a "living legend," an honor given to artists, writers, activists, filmmakers, physicians, entertainers, sports figures and public servants who have made significant contributions to America's diverse cultural, scientific and social heritage. She is also the first woman to have a feature exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery.

In 2019, TriNet teamed up with Leibovitz for its multi-phase People Matter marketing campaign, which celebrated the hard-working, resilient and intrepid employees of its SMB customers. The SMBs featured in the campaign represent a cross-section of American entrepreneurism, highlighted in an authentic way in their everyday work settings in candid and powerful black and white photographs.

Liebovitz's live session at TriNet PeopleForce will take place on September 16 at 3:45 p.m. EST and focus on the importance of bravery when improving oneself and one's business. Leibovitz will also be revealing a new piece of work that she created in collaboration with music recording artist Daniel Powter and TriNet.

"Annie has become an American icon by taking risks and breaking barriers. Her ability to consistently be in the photographic center of history is due to her unfaltering willingness to go beyond her comfort zone. She never stops learning. Never stops growing. And never, ever shies away from a challenge," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "Everything about Annie is an example of the incredible things individuals are capable of if they just believe in themselves and their dreams, and we can't wait to bring her inspiration to the entrepreneurs and risk-takers who will be at TriNet PeopleForce."

Leibovitz has received many awards throughout her storied career, including an election to the Art Directors Club Hall of Fame in 1999, the 2003 Lucie Awards, The Royal Photographic Society's Centenary Medal and Honorary Fellowship in recognition of a sustained, significant contribution to the art of photography, and an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2018. She has published several books, including Linda McCartney: Life in Photographs, which documents, through pictures, her years with the McCartney family and other famous artists.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

