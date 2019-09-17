World-Renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael Byun Proves His Unique Approach "Byun Method," an Innovative, More Natural Looking Alternative to a Traditional Face Lift

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are seeing the effects of "Millennials" overuse of Botox and Fillers. Botox over many years will weaken facial muscles and fillers over time deflates skin as the product wears out. Fat grafting to the under eye may result in fatty packets over the years. The answer… REPAIR the muscles!

Before After

Pioneer in his field, Dr. Michael Byun first introduced this technique to The American College of Surgeons and has continued perfecting it over the past 20 years. The results prove themselves to be revolutionary. There is NO cutting with his procedure, therefore, no chance for nerve damage. Dr. Byun utilizes suture used to connect delicate tissues, a technique he researched and developed himself, along with a specialized device called the Keith Needle Midface suture, a bioabsorbable stitchers.

Dr. Byun stands behind his modern approach to plastic surgery and slowing down the signs of aging and enhancing one's appearance. Often called "the doctor with the magic hands," his work is very unique.

For more information about this innovative procedure, visit MidfaceLift.com.

SOURCE Dr. Michael Byun