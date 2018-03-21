World renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod Rohrich, Lectures at Sixth Bergamo Open Rhinoplasty Course

Dr. Rohrich gave six lectures over the duration of the course that EW considered the most important and most prestigious courses on rhinoplasty in Europe. The lectures are titled Why Spreader Grafts Are Not Needed in Most Open Primary Rhinoplasties, Finesse in Dorsal Reshaping in Primary Rhinoplasty, Role of Columellar Struts in Tip Reshaping, AlarRim/Soft Triangle Reshaping with Butterfly Grafts/Extended Alar Contour Grafts, Preventing a Secondary Rhinoplasty: When to Say No, How and Why, and Scar Tissue Preservation/Scar Reshaping in Revision Rhinoplasty.

"I'm so elated for the opportunity to participate in the Bergamo Open Rhinoplasty Course in Bergamo, Italy. The course offers tools and education to benefit the next generation of surgeons in Europe; many of which we also covered in the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, which just concluded earlier this month. Both courses for rhinoplasty specialists are some of the best educational events that will be held all year!" according to Dr. Rod J. Rohrich M.D., F.A.C.S. Dr. Rohrich was the organizer and chair for the recent 35th anniversary of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting that took place March 2 - 3, 2018.

The Bergamo Open Rhinoplasty Course was designed for surgeons of different specialties (Plastic, ENT, Maxillofacial) who seek improvement of their rhinoplasty skills at all levels. The customizable program is designed so that rhinoplasty surgeons at any stages in their careers – both beginners and those who are proficient – can benefit from the different educational tracks. Upon completion, the aim is that attendees will have the tools to achieve the best possible results when performing an open primary or secondary rhinoseptoplasty.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and runs his clinical practice at University Hospitals/UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He is a professor and founding Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas. He is also President of the Association of Academic Chairmen of Plastic Surgery, and holds several professional Society and Association memberships including the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), where he served as President and was a member of the Board of Directors for some time, the Plastic Surgery Research Council, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), where he also served on the Board of Directors, and the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons. He was Director of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and President of the Dallas Society of Plastic Surgeons as well as the Texas Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a founding member of the Board of Governors of the National Endowment for Plastic Surgery.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-renowned-plastic-surgeon-dr-rod-rohrich-lectures-at-sixth-bergamo-open-rhinoplasty-course-300617607.html

SOURCE Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.