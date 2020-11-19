World-renowned public health expert, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series
Nov 19, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i]®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that world-renowned public health expert, Michael T. Osterholm, PhD, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovator sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.
Collective[i] Forecast featuring Dr. Michael T. Osterholm will take place November 19, 2020 at 5 P.M. Eastern, and will explore the topic "Defeating our Deadliest Enemy: The Path to Ending the Pandemic." During this session, Dr. Osterholm will discuss the evolving reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what we can expect from the coming months as we move into 2021.
Dr. Osterholm currently serves as Regents Professor and the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He is regarded as an expert on the topics of epidemiology and infectious diseases. Most recently, Dr. Osterholm was named to the COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health and scientific experts who will help shape the incoming administration's approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic.
Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, advisors, journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal to fuel curiosity and inspire our community to more broadly imagine what is possible. Previous Forecast speakers include:
- Scott Budnick | Filmmaker and CEO, One Community
- Geoffrey Canada | educator, social activist and author
- Renée Cummings | Criminologist, Criminal Psychologist, AI Ethicist & Data Activist
- Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group
- Matthew Dellavedova | Professional NBA Player, Angel Investor and host of the Delly Podcast
- Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI
- Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress & Children's Advocate
- Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author
- Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Director, Harvard Global Health Institute
- Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, Former Assistant Secretary, Dept. of Homeland Security
- Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School, Founder, Laboratory for Innovation Science, Harvard University
- Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert, Author and Investor
- Danny Meyer | CEO & Founder, Union Square Hospitality Group
- Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder & Special Advisor, First Round Capital
- Greg Morrisett | Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech
- Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines
- Scott O'Neil | CEO, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils
- Vladimir Pozner | Award-winning Journalist & best-selling author
- Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist, medical doctor, academic and ambassador
- Dan Rosensweig | President & CEO, Chegg
- Xavier Rolet | External Director, Public Investment Fund, Former CEO, London Stock Exchange Group
- Nouriel Roubini | economist, Professor at NYU Stern School of Business, and Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates
- Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google
- Greg Silverman | CEO & Founder, Stampede Ventures
- Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group, Founder, WPP
- Rob Wiesenthal | Founder & CEO, BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc.
- Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media
To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, Nov. 19, visit here. Members of the press interested in attending should contact Amy Small for more information.
About Collective[i]: Collective[i] is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders and their companies leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.
Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC, with satellite offices in Silicon Valley and Montreal. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Contact
Amy Small - Director, Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Collective[i]