World-renowned public health expert, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i]® , a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that world-renowned public health expert, Michael T. Osterholm, PhD, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovator sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Dr. Michael T. Osterholm will take place November 19, 2020 at 5 P.M. Eastern, and will explore the topic "Defeating our Deadliest Enemy: The Path to Ending the Pandemic." During this session, Dr. Osterholm will discuss the evolving reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what we can expect from the coming months as we move into 2021.

Dr. Osterholm currently serves as Regents Professor and the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He is regarded as an expert on the topics of epidemiology and infectious diseases. Most recently, Dr. Osterholm was named to the COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health and scientific experts who will help shape the incoming administration's approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, advisors, journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal to fuel curiosity and inspire our community to more broadly imagine what is possible. Previous Forecast speakers include:

Scott Budnick | Filmmaker and CEO, One Community

| Filmmaker and CEO, Geoffrey Canada | educator, social activist and author

| educator, social activist and author Renée Cummings | Criminologist, Criminal Psychologist, AI Ethicist & Data Activist

Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group

Matthew Dellavedova | Professional NBA Player, Angel Investor and host of the Delly Podcast

| Professional NBA Player, Angel Investor and host of the Delly Podcast Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI

| CEO, for AI Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress & Children's Advocate

| Academy Award Winning Actress & Children's Advocate Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author

| Entrepreneur & Author Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Director, Harvard Global Health Institute

| Director, Harvard Global Health Institute Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, Former Assistant Secretary, Dept. of Homeland Security

| Professor, of Government, Former Assistant Secretary, Dept. of Homeland Security Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School , Founder, Laboratory for Innovation Science, Harvard University

| Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, , Founder, Laboratory for Innovation Science, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert, Author and Investor

| AI Expert, Author and Investor Danny Meyer | CEO & Founder, Union Square Hospitality Group

| CEO & Founder, Union Square Hospitality Group Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder & Special Advisor, First Round Capital

| Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder & Special Advisor, First Round Capital Greg Morrisett | Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech

| and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines

| Executive Chairman, United Airlines Scott O'Neil | CEO, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils

| CEO, 76ers and New Jersey Devils Vladimir Pozner | Award-winning Journalist & best-selling author

| Award-winning Journalist & best-selling author Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist, medical doctor, academic and ambassador

Dan Rosensweig | President & CEO, Chegg

| President & CEO, Chegg Xavier Rolet | External Director, Public Investment Fund, Former CEO, London Stock Exchange Group

| External Director, Public Investment Fund, Former CEO, London Stock Exchange Group Nouriel Roubini | economist, Professor at NYU Stern School of Business, and Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates

| economist, Professor at NYU Stern School of Business, and Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google

| former CEO, Google Greg Silverman | CEO & Founder, Stampede Ventures

| CEO & Founder, Stampede Ventures Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group, Founder, WPP

| Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group, Founder, WPP Rob Wiesenthal | Founder & CEO, BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc.

Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, Nov. 19, visit here . Members of the press interested in attending should contact Amy Small for more information.

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders and their companies leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC, with satellite offices in Silicon Valley and Montreal. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

