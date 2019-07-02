World-Renowned Researcher and Clinician to Lead Nationally-Ranked Children's Hospital at Montefiore and Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine today named Michael deCastro Cabana, MD, MPH, Physician-in-Chief at Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) and Professor and Michael I. Cohen, M.D., University Chair of Pediatrics at Montefiore and Einstein. Dr. Cabana is currently a Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), where he also serves as the Chief of the Division of General Pediatrics and is a member of the Core Faculty at the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies. He will assume his new role at Montefiore and Einstein on September 9, 2019.

Dr. Cabana, Physician-in-Chief, Children’s Hospital at Montefiore Albert Einstein College of Medicine Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albert Einstein College of Medicine)

Dr. Cabana will lead the next phase of the continued growth for Children's Hospital at Montefiore, which is recognized worldwide for its expertise in a wide range of pediatric specialties, as well as its innovative clinical and translational research. CHAM has more than 9,400 discharges, 350,000 outpatient visits and 53,000 emergency department visits annually.

"It is an honor to welcome Dr. Michael D. Cabana to Montefiore and Einstein, as he joins us to lead this very special part of our institution," said Philip O. Ozuah, MD, PhD, President, Montefiore Health System. "Children's Hospital at Montefiore touches the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and their families each year. Dr. Cabana's deep experience and dedication to healing and improving the lives of all children is a perfect fit with our vision for the future of pediatric care. We look forward to his leadership."

Dr. Cabana is a world-renowned clinician investigator in general pediatrics. He has been recognized for his record of mentorship and support of the next generation of pediatricians.

"I look forward to adding to the long tradition of excellence in clinical care, research, education and advocacy at Montefiore and Einstein," Dr. Cabana said. "It is an honor to assume the leadership role at these preeminent institutions.The Pediatrics Department and CHAM are uniquely well-positioned to develop new ways to deliver high-value care, discover new therapies, train the next generation of pediatricians and advocate for children and communities."

Dr. Cabana's research focuses on understanding and improving the diagnosis, prevention, and management of common childhood conditions, such as pediatric asthma. He has conducted innovative clinical trials on the effect of probiotics and prebiotics on asthma, infant colic and growth. He was a Principal Investigator for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute AsthmaNet Clinical Trials network. He is currently a Principal Investigator for the UCSF IMPLEMENT Center of Excellence, which is funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, to evaluate new quality measures for pediatric asthma and sickle cell disease.

"Dr. Cabana's extensive experience in clinical research and strong commitment to primary care, prevention and evidence-based medicine makes him the ideal leader for our pediatric research and educational communities," said Gordon F. Tomaselli, MD, the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean of Einstein and Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at Montefiore. "He will be a tremendous addition to our enterprise and we all look forward to his contributions in advancing our mission."

Dr. Cabana received his Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in Government at Cornell University. He received his MD and MA at the Combined Degree Program at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the Wharton School of Business. He completed his residency at the Harriet Lane Service at Johns Hopkins in 1997, as well as his fellowship as a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar in 1999. He received his MPH at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Dr. Cabana worked at the University of Michigan as an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, before being recruited to UCSF in 2005 to serve as Director of the Division of General Pediatrics.

Dr. Cabana has held leadership positions with the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Academic Pediatric Association, and the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics. He is a member of the Editorial Board for the Journal of Pediatrics and editor of the popular pediatric textbook, The Five Minute Pediatric Consult. Dr. Cabana received the 2006 Nemours Child Health Services Research Award from Academy Health and the 2010 Hal Luft Mentorship Award at UCSF. He is currently serving a four-year term on the United States Preventive Services Task Force.

