World-Renowned Speaker Chad Daniel Pens a Chilling Tale Addressing the Emotional Wounds Carried By Those Who Have Lost Loved Ones to Suicide - The Curse of the Father, Releases Nationwide On October 15th, 2019

REDLANDS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's much intrigue and anticipation around the upcoming release of Chad Daniel's literary work, "The Curse Of The Father." The book has received endorsements from many prominent Christian leaders, including Joyce Meyer (New York Times best-selling author, speaker and president of Joyce Meyer Ministries), Dino Rizzo (Executive Director, Association of Related Churches), and Dr. Perry Stone (Voice of Evangelism Ministries.)

The book's premise:

Chad Daniel The Curse of the Father - Cover

Having lost his father to suicide, Chad Daniel understands that the wounds from such a tragedy run deep and can linger for a lifetime. Chad uses his personal testimony and the chilling atmosphere of the Suicide Forest to weave a supernatural tale of escaping the tangled darkness of the past and achieving a future of freedom.

As a true spiritual thriller, the light of hope found in The Curse Of The Father shines as a positive contrast to the palpable aura of mystery, suspicion, and terror experienced by the characters within.

"I lost my father to suicide many years ago," says Daniel, "the emotional wound inflicted by that sort of tragedy doesn't heal easily. There's a lot of shame, guilt and unanswerable questions that linger long after the loss. But I believe that the first step of healing begins with us sharing our stories. The Curse of the Father is my response to the silent cries of those at risk."

Since the project's inception, the eerie narrative in The Curse Of The Father is meant to serve as a solid infrastructure for spiritual allegories in which Chad teaches on in detail at the story's conclusion. Chad uses the plight of his characters, as well as the tension in their relationships, to give insight into the dark realms of human experience, providing practical guidance on the importance of breaking down the mental walls of isolation and living a life of trust.

The Curse of the Father will be available in both physical and ebook editions on Amazon.com starting October 15th, 2019.

About Chad Daniel

For over 30 years of ministry, Chad Daniel has traveled to over 100 nations communicating the strength of developing our walk with Christ. Chad has used his global adventures as a catalyst for creating inspirational stories with spiritual truths.

With his youth TV program airing globally in over 14 languages, and selling more than 20,000 copies of his teen discipleship curriculum, Chad Daniel is known around the world for the fresh and compelling spiritual principles found in his award-winning video material.

Internationally respected as a public speaker, Chad Daniel has been featured on Enjoying Everyday Life with Joyce Meyer, 700 Club, TBN, Daystar, CBN, as well as dozens of Christian media outlets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

Endorsement from Joyce Meyer

"I've known Chad Daniel for over 20 years. His desire to reach people on a global scale has personally impacted my family, and he is someone we know and trust. The Curse of the Father is a thought-provoking and engaging message to people from all walks of life...," says Joyce Meyer, author, speaker, and president of Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Check Chad out on Instagram @chadhdaniel

