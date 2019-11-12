World Renowned Surgical Robotics Advocate, Dr. Vipul Patel Joins Activ Surgical Advisory Board

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a pioneering digital intelligence company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, patient outcomes and accessibility, today announced that Dr. Vipul (Vip) Patel, Medical Director of the Global Robotics Institute at Advent Health Celebration and Medical Director of the Advent Health Cancer Institute Urologic Oncology Program, has joined the company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Patel has developed techniques in robotic surgery that have translated to improve patient care and outcomes. His innovations have helped to improve cancer treatment and return of early urinary continence and sexual function. His contributions have been recognized worldwide through publications, professorships and training courses.

"It is truly an honor to have Dr. Patel, who has performed more robotic surgeries than any other surgeon worldwide, join our distinguished Advisory Board team," commented Todd Usen, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical. "Dr. Patel's focus on providing access to innovative robotic surgical techniques and tools in order to improve patient care and outcomes is absolutely aligned with Activ Surgical's ambition of providing an advanced software and sensing technology platform from which all patients can benefit."

Dr. Patel is board certified by the American Urological Association and is a Professor of Urology at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando, and a Clinical Associate Professor of Urology at Nova Southeastern University, also in Orlando. He serves as an Honorary Professor at the University of Milan, Korea University and Ricardo Palma University in Lima, Peru, and was recently made an Honorary Professor of the Russian Academy of Science.

He is the founder of the International Prostate Cancer Foundation (IPCF) and a founding member of the Society of Robotic Surgery. He is the Editor Emeritus of The Journal of Robotic Surgery and Editor of the first-ever robotic urology textbook. He currently serves as President of the Florida Urologic Society and Past President and Managing Director of the Society of Robotic Surgery.

Upon joining the Activ Surgical Advisory Board, Dr. Patel commented, "I am thrilled to join Activ Surgical's Advisory Board and work closely with Todd and his leadership team. I believe that Activ Surgical's advanced software and sensing platform technology will transform the industry, and help to improve patient care and outcomes."

Dr. Patel joins the following as a member of the Activ Surgical Advisory Board:

Lukas Biewald , Founder, Figure Eight.

, Founder, Figure Eight. Dr. Uma Duvvuri , Director of Robotic Head & Neck Surgery; Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, UPMC.

, Director of Robotic Head & Neck Surgery; Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, UPMC. John Galeotti , PhD. , Director of the Biomedical Image Guidance Laboratory, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

, Director of the Biomedical Image Guidance Laboratory, (CMU). Dr. Adrian Park , Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Anne Arundel Medical Center; Professor of Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine .

, Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Anne Arundel Medical Center; Professor of Surgery, . Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg , Professor and Chairman – Department of Surgery, University at Buffalo .

, Professor and Chairman – Department of Surgery, . Dr. Erik Wilson , Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center; Professor in the Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical School at Houston ; Director, Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (MIST).

About Activ Surgical

Founded in 2017, Activ Surgical is a first-of-its kind digital surgery company focused on improving surgical efficiency, accuracy, patient outcomes and accessibility for both endoscopic and robotically-assisted procedures. Activ Surgical's scalable and patent-protected surgical software platform technology is driven by computer vision, artificial intelligence, analytics and machine learning to enhance a surgeon's intra-operative decision making, and reduce unintended and preventable surgical complications.

ActivSight (the company's first planned commercial launch in fall 2020) is an advanced software and sensing platform which works dynamically and seamlessly to "ACTIVATE" any installed base of surgical visualization and robotics systems to provide real time intraoperative visual data and images not currently available to surgeons through existing technologies.

More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.

