World-Renowned Transplant Surgeon to Lead Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health

An internationally-renowned surgeon, Montgomery joined the faculty of NYU Grossman School of Medicine in 2016 from The Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was part of the team that pioneered a laparoscopic technique for procuring a kidney for live donation that is now standard practice. Under his leadership, the Transplant Institute at NYU Langone has been developing innovative protocols and making significant contributions toward increasing the availability of organs for transplantation.

Montgomery made major headlines himself when, in 2018, the team he assembled performed a heart transplant on him. In yet another example of the game-changing advances he is helping bring about, he accepted a heart that was positive for hepatitis C—organs for which he has strongly advocated for other recipients, including those in the heart, lung, kidney and liver programs. Thanks to protocols he helped develop, these organs can now be made safe with antiviral medications.

Prior to joining NYU Langone, Montgomery developed a system of multi-way donor exchanges, also called "domino" exchanges, facilitating transplants when an intended organ recipient has a donor who is incompatible. He has created techniques such as desensitization therapy to reduce risk of organ rejection, and has done groundbreaking research on the possible use of organs from genetically modified animals to address the dire shortages of organs available for transplant.

"Dr. Montgomery has made a name for himself in the field of transplant surgery not only as an innovator and leader, but as a grateful patient," says Robert I. Grossman, MD, the dean and chief executive officer of NYU Langone Health. "Under his leadership, the Department of Surgery will continue to push the envelope on behalf of our patients to ensure we continue to provide world class care."

"We thank Dr. Pachter for his leadership of the department, which saw tremendous growth, tripling in size during his tenure," says Grossman. "His commitment to patients, trainees and his faculty embodies the principles of a great leader and outstanding physicians."

About Dr. Montgomery

After graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Lawrence University, Montgomery graduated with honors from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, and received his doctor of philosophy from Balliol College at the University of Oxford, England, in molecular immunology. He completed his general surgical training, postdoctoral fellowship in human molecular genetics, and transplantation surgery fellowship at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

A prolific researcher and educator, Montgomery has authored or co-authored more than 275 peer-reviewed publications (cited over 25,000 times) and given 250 invited or named lectures. In addition to his many academic honors and distinctions, including a Fulbright Scholarship and a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship, in 2019 the Greater New York Hospital Association presented him with the "Profile in Courage Award". He appears in the 2010 Guinness Book of World Records for the most kidney transplants performed in 1 day.

"The Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health enjoys a distinguished history of discovery and innovation, which has been further enhanced under the exemplary leadership of Dr. Leon Pachter," Montgomery said. "I am extremely excited to accept this new position, and I look forward to this extraordinary opportunity to advance NYU Langone's trifold commitment to education, research and clinical care."

