World Renowned Tree-Sitter Julia Butterfly Hill Returns to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Record Breaking Historic Action

Honoring Luna and a Legacy of Environmentalism. Amidst nearly fatal storms, death threats and impromptu celebrity drum circles, julia butterfly hill's record breaking 738-day tree sit awakened the world to the fact that we have destroyed all but 3% of the old growth redwood trees on Earth.

From December 10, 1997 to December 18, 1999, hill lived high in the branches of Luna, a 1,500-year-old tree in Northern California. Her vision and determination led to a landmark conservation easement that permanently preserved Luna and galvanized a wave of environmental activism.

In light of the incoming administration's heightened threats to forests, and earth defenders, hill's legacy resonates more than ever. Her death defying act of civil disobedience saved Luna and ignited a movement, proving that individual action can change the world.

The profound and ancient wisdom Luna shared with julia as the two formed an unbreakable bond, reminds us that we're a part of nature, not apart from it — an essential but forgotten truth that could change the fate of life on Earth.

Since her historic tree-sit, hill authored the NYT bestseller The Legacy of Luna , delivered keynotes, and gained global recognition as an environmental thought leader. She is developing a feature with Hyperobject Industries, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, and Co-Producer El Futura Jena King. Over the years she's joined high-profile actions, including her 2001 arrest with Bonnie Raitt protesting Boise Cascade's timber practices and defending the South Central Farm with Joan Baez in 2006.

Sanctuary Forest, which has cared for Luna since 1999, preserves California's forests and watersheds. The land trust stewards nearly 12,000 acres, leads restoration projects, offers education programs, and cultivates future environmental advocates.

On December 14, they will host Luna, a Beacon of Hope: A Fundraiser for Sanctuary Forest in Scotia, CA, celebrating hill's legacy and Luna's preservation.

"Visiting Julia Butterfly was one of the most remarkable experiences of my life" - Joan Baez



"To experience Julia's commitment and love for these forests in person was a life-changing event. She was literally shining" - Bonnie Raitt



"The Luna tree-sit represents a beacon of hope to a hurting world. Not only was it successful, but it also sparks people's imagination." - julia butterfly hill

