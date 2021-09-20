World Renowned Vegan Calisthenics Guru Frank Medrano Teams Up With TRU Supplements To Spearhead TRU Performance Division

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRU Supplements, the leading plant-based wellness brand known for their all-natural groundbreaking products, acquires vegan dietary supplement company, Function Supplements. The announcement comes in tandem with the unveiling of TRU Supplement's newest partnership with Function Supplements founder and CEO, Frank Medrano, a renowned vegan calisthenics guru with extensive health and wellness experience. The duo will debut their first product launch on September 20th called TRU Energy Performance Series - Blue Raspberry Flavor, a pre-workout powder that helps consumers get the most out of every workout without harmful artificial ingredients or stimulants.

Utilizing Medrano's vast background as a wellness expert, TRU enlists Medrano to serve as a brand liaison and vision leader, continuing their stride towards reaching health goals, enhancing fitness regimens, and building significant muscle growth. Harmoniously, Medrano and TRU worked together to meet new industry needs and cultivate a refreshed innovative approach for TRU Supplements. As a result, they created a special edition pre-workout powder, TRU Energy Performance Series - Blue Raspberry Flavor.

Conveniently packaged, consumers use the pre-measured scoop to add the fast-dissolving TRU Energy formula into water to create a flavorful combination. When consumed before workouts, users will experience greater performance, increased strength, delayed fatigue, and faster recovery all without a crash.

"I am thrilled to join the TRU Supplements team and head it's cutting-edge TRU Performance division. Nourishing my body with all natural supplements has been a leading contributor to the fitness lifestyle I have attained today." says Frank Medrano. "I'm excited to launch the newest product in the performance series that has been carefully crafted and continues to grow TRU's diverse and comprehensive product offering"

TRU Supplements Inc. is the simple, complete, and honest solution to the need for high quality natural supplements that are safe, and effective. Formulated by our team of nutritional experts, it's designed using premium, research proven ingredients, and manufactured according to certified cGMP guidelines in our state-of-the-art facility.

