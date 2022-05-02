World Renowned Violinist Bernadett to Perform Free Concert for Largest US-Hungarian Event

She will perform for the Hungarian Summit on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 in Daytona Beach. Her rendition of "America The Beautiful" is this year's official anthem.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungarians have a rich culture of making music with the violin. One name that stands out above the rest is Bernadett Nyari. Bernadett is a world-class concert violinist, who offers an incredible array of musical styles. Her recent original single release, "Redemption" even reached The UK iTunes Pop charts. She was born in Budapest, Hungary, to a musical family, and she has graced concert stages in more than 90 countries.

Bernadett live on stage Bernadett Nyari

On Saturday, May 14th, 2022, Bernadett will put her impressive talents on display with a free concert at the largest US-based Hungarian event, the Hungarian Summit. Bernadett's rendition of "America The Beautiful" was chosen as the 2022 Summit's official anthem. Her performance will take place at 3pm, at the Daytona Beach Museum of Arts and Sciences. You may register for the event and make a donation at https://whova.com/portal/registration/hunga_202205/ .

Any person making a donation will receive a "fast pass" ticket which will allow the holder into the event earlier. A portion of these donations will go to the Ukrainian refugees in Transcarpathia and the Early Learning Coalition Flagler and Volusia.

Watch "America The Beautiful" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB2sghJ2i8U .

ABOUT HUNGARIAN SUMMIT: Brought to you by HungarianHub.com, this monumental event celebrates community, education, business, sport and culture by building a bridge between Europe and the U.S. https://hungariansummit.com/

ABOUT BERNADETT: Bernadett's career has taken her across the world, performing in 90 countries since the age of 18. Inspired by her grandfather, the famous Hungarian violinist, József B. Suha, Bernadett has set out on the same path, bringing joy and happiness to her listeners, wherever they may be in the world. More recently, Bernadett moved to the USA, a place her grandfather never had the chance to perform. Her music has been streamed over 85K times on Spotify. http://bernadettofficial.com/

