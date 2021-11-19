World Residential Air Purifiers Market Study 2021 | Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities to 2026

Nov 19, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purifiers Market by Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet), Type (Portable Air Purifiers, In-duct Air Purifiers), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global residential air purifiers market is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion in 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The residential air purifiers are the most effective devices to improve indoor air quality and to reduce or remove the sources of pollutants and to ventilate with clean air. They offer the advantages of higher efficacy, usability, and improved air quality for healthy breathing.
Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increased focus on personal health, coupled with the need to reduce the spread of infection. This is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the technical limitations pertaining to air quality monitoring products, along with their initial installation cost, are hindering the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Based on technology, the HEPA segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period
Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arresting or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies. The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share. The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.
Based on type, the portable/stand-alone purifiers segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period
Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers. The portable/stand-alone purifiers accounted for the largest share of the residential air purifiers market in 2020. The large share of the portable/stand-alone purifiers segment can be attributed to the increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living.
Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the residential air purifiers market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing investments by major players in the region, the presence of less stringent regulations for product approval, and growing demand for quality lifestyles are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- The Rising Prevalence of COVID-19
- Increasing Urbanization and Indoor Air Pollution Levels
- Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring & Control
- Increasing Public Awareness Pertaining to the Healthcare Implications of Air Pollution
- Restraints
- High Product Costs
- Technical Limitations Associated with Air Quality Monitoring Products
- Opportunities
- Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities
- Rising Technological Advancements
- Challenges
- Complex Nature of Indoor Pollutants
- High R&D Expenses for New Product Launches
Companies Profiled
- Airgle Corporation
- Airpura Industries Inc.
- Allerair Industries, Inc.
- Camfil AB
- Carrier Global
- Coway Co. Ltd.
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Dyson Ltd.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hunter Pure Air
- Ideal Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG
- IQAir
- Kent Ro Systems Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Molekule
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Somany Home Innovation Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of HSIL)
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Winix Co. Ltd.
- Xiaomi Corporation
