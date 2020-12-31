World Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination Market Report 2020 - R&D Activities Driven by Rising Water Scarcity, Widening Water Demand-Supply Gap, and Demand for a Reliable Source of Freshwater

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radical Innovations in Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research focuses on the emerging innovations and the latest developments in the SWRO desalination technologies and the respective technology readiness levels. In addition to the above, movers and shakers in the SWRO based desalination sector, major challenges with the SWRO desalination technologies, and growth opportunities for industry participants is provided.



With the growing human population, increasing urbanization, and industrialization, the requirement of fresh water for human consumption as well as for industrial usage has been on the rise. Increase in freshwater demand and the ongoing decrease in freshwater resources is expected to widen the freshwater supply-demand gap.



Governments and industry stakeholders are trying to address this challenge by investigating innovative technological solutions to access freshwater. Seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) based desalination technology has been gaining industry interest due to its capability of desalinating seawater, which is present in abundance, in a potentially cost-effective manner.

Researchers across the globe are working towards technological advancements focused on improving the SWRO desalination system's operations by focusing on the key challenges hindering the SWRO adoption: environmental issues due to brine water disposal, high energy requirement, and high capital cost involved.



Most of the technological advancements surround improving the membrane technology, improving energy efficiency, and optimizing the energy consumption of the SWRO based desalination systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Two Strategic Imperatives on the Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Process & Methodology

1.6 Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions



2.0 Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination - Growth Environment Overview

2.1 Technology Definition and Indications

2.2 Widening Water Demand Supply Gap Driving Desalination Technology Adoption

2.3 Energy Consumption and Equipment Maintenance Contribute the Highest towards SWRO Operational Cost

2.4 R&D Activities Enabling Adoption of Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination Technology

2.5 Movers and Shakers in the SWRO Industry



3.0 Advances in Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination Technology

3.1 Seawater Desalination System without Chlorination or Dechlorinating Agent

3.2 Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination via PVDF Membrane

3.3 Nano-structured Membrane with Hydrophilic Constituents Enabling Anti-fouling Properties

3.4 Dry Seawater Reverse Osmosis Element for Cost-effective Desalination

3.5 RO Integrated with Pressure Recovery Device

3.6 Electrodialysis Integrated Reverse Osmosis Desalination System

3.7 Low-pressure Reverse Osmosis for Eco-efficient Desalination

3.8 Closed Circuit Reverse Osmosis (CCRO) for Cost-effective Desalination



4.0 Technology and IP - Landscape

4.1 The US Leads R&D Activity in Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination Technologies



5.0 Growth Opportunities and Insights

5.1 Water Pretreatment and Advancements in Membrane Technology Expected to Drive the Adoption of SWRO systems

5.2 Integration of Electrodialysis and Closed-circuit Solutions along with ML Powered Membrane Fabrication Technologies is Expected to Drive Innovations in SWRO Systems

5.3 Collaborations among Water Utilities, Technology Providers, and Research Institutes to Drive Technological Advancements



6.0 Key Contacts

