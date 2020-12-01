World Science Scholars Announces 2020 Cohort

"We provide some of the world's most talented young math students with the opportunity to deepen their knowledge in a wide range of disciplines that extend far beyond pure mathematics," said Tracy Day, WS F Co-Founder and CEO. "WSS is designed to broaden their personal horizons and open new pathways for their talents to flourish."

The Scholars will begin a two-year journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields, including Nobel Laureate Barry Barish, pioneering biologist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, Breakthrough Prize winner Cumrun Vafa, leading-edge biochemist Mandë Holford, and many more. Through interactive courses, live sessions, collaborative projects, and a vibrant online community, Scholars explore diverse disciplines, from neuroscience and nanotechnology to physics, climate science, and computational thinking, and grapple with groundbreaking discoveries, such as decoding the human genome, mapping the brain, and searching for black holes.

Scholars have the unparalleled opportunity to interact directly with experts at the top of their fields through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a strong and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge friendships and long-lasting connections with their peers.

Ranging in age from 14-17, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. One student recently published an introductory textbook on epidemiology, another is using mathematics to develop a wearable EEG to monitor seizures, and a third began solving calculus equations at the age of ten.

The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions, or can apply directly to the program. WSS' broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means or access to resources to help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.

With the program now in its third year, the 2020 cohort brings the total number of participating students to 102, ranging in ages from 9 to 17 (at the time of admission). Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by familiarizing new Scholars with the program and serve as informal college advisors to younger peers. Participating students are able to create an educational and social network of talented individuals that can extend well into the future.

NAME AGE LOCATION SCHOOL Aahaan Rawal 16 Ontario, Canada Glenforest Secondary School Advik Raj Basani 16 Karnataka, India National Public School, HSR Layout, Bangalore Ahmed Ali 15 Al-Khor, Qatar Al-Khor International School Alyssa S. Ho 16 California, USA The California School of the Arts Anjola Bodunde-Segun 14 Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Government Day Secondary School Karu Abuja FCT Anushka Kulkarni 16 North Carolina, USA Ardrey Kell High School Arjun Modi 17 Arizona, USA BASIS Ahwatukee Bernardo Rafael Silva Benítez 16 Veracruz, Mexico Colegio Las Hayas Brandon Griggs 16 Florida, USA Robert E. Lee High School Cristian Andrés Córdoba Silvestre 17 Ciudad Real, Spain IES Dámaso Alonso (Puertollano) Derek Liu 14 California, USA Torrey Pines High School Jeremy Yu 16 Texas, USA St. Mark's School of Texas Julia Moosikasuwan 14 New York, USA Manhasset Secondary School Kamran Ansari 15 California, USA Sage Hill School Kayla Sohn 16 New York, USA Herricks High School Kegan Allen 16 Ontario, Canada Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School Keila Nunes das Neves 16 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Colégio Estadual São Francisco de Paula Munjir Anoar 14 New South Wales, Australia Macquarie Fields High School Reva Gandhi 15 Pennsylvania, USA Parkland High School SB Sanjeev Subrahmaniyan 15 Tamil Nadu, India Shrishti Vidyashram Sr. Sec Sanjna Srinivasan 15 Sheffield, Massachusetts Berkshire School Stephanie Wang 16 Texas, USA Seven Lakes High School Tabeer Asif 15 West Midlands, United Kingdom Al-Burhan Grammar School Vibin Vellanki 15 Minnesota, USA The McCallie School Yanzi Chang 14 Hebei, China Beijing No166 High School Yovela Adelina Budiman 16 Banten, Indonesia Australian Independent School Pejaten Yuji Choi 16 Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea Myunduk Foreign Language High School

The World Science Festival (WSF) produces original live and digital content that brings scientific discovery, insight and perspective to a broad general audience.

Our flagship live event, the World Science Festival, is an unprecedented annual tribute to imagination, ingenuity and inventiveness. Through programming that spans a broad range—from vibrant discussions and debates to works of theatre and film—world-class scientists, leading thinkers, and renowned artists take science out of the laboratory and into the streets, theaters, museums, and public halls of New York City, making the esoteric understandable and the familiar fascinating. In March 2016, WSF launched the World Science Festival Brisbane, bringing its distinctive programming to new audiences and establishing the first annual Festival outside of New York. The Festival's live events have attracted over 3.3 million people worldwide, and millions more have viewed our programs online.

World Science U is WSF's free online education platform, offering multi-layered, in-depth master classes in science, guided by renowned scientists, for students and lifelong learners around the world.

