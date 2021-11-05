World Science Scholars Announces 2021 Cohort

Nov 05, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announces its newest and largest class, with 48 young
Scholars from 16 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.
"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."
The Scholars will begin a two-year journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Faculty members include renowned physicist and author Brian Greene, pioneering cardiologist and evolutionary biologist Barbara Naterson-Horowitz, trailblazing computer scientist Stephen Wolfram, Breakthrough Prize winner Cumrun Vafa, innovative biochemist Mandë Holford, Nobel Laureate Barry Barish, and many more.
Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these unmatched experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.
Ranging in age from 11-17, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, as well as a winner of the Scholastic Lexus Eco Challenge Competition for a smart greywater filtration system, a student who founded a national STEM education organization that has provided of 10,000 free courses in 28 states, and another who is researching a novel automated pediatric-powered exoskeleton.
The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.
With the program now in its fourth year, the 2021 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 150 students from 25 countries, with 74 active Scholars and 76 alumni. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.
The chart below presents the 2021 cohort of World Science Scholars.
|
NAME
|
AGE
|
LOCATION
|
SCHOOL
|
Abhinav Gurram
|
15
|
Morrisville, NC
|
Green Hope High School
|
Achyuta Rajaram
|
14
|
Sharon, MA
|
Phillips Exeter Academy
|
Akanksha Acharya
|
16
|
Katy, TX
|
Seven Lakes High School
|
Aman Burman
|
17
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai College
|
Ana Anariba
|
15
|
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|
DelCampo School
|
Anish Mudide
|
16
|
Acton, MA
|
Phillips Exeter Academy
|
Anouksha Bansal
|
15
|
Chandler, AZ
|
BASIS Chandler
|
Anthony Lee
|
16
|
Chestnut Hill, MA
|
Milton Academy
|
Arnav Goel
|
15
|
Chicago, IL
|
Whitney M Young Magnet High School
|
Chigozirim Ifebi
|
15
|
Elmont, NY
|
Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School
|
Christopher Gilbert
|
14
|
Cumberland Foreside, ME
|
Greely High School
|
Duru Korkmaz
|
15
|
Istanbul, Turkey
|
Bilfen Uskudar Science High School
|
Ethan McHugh
|
15
|
Chicago, IL
|
Northside College Preparatory High School
|
Hei Man Ng
|
16
|
Hong Kong
|
Phillips Exeter Academy
|
Hannah Guan
|
15
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Basis San Antonio Shavano
|
Harshitha Jasti
|
15
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Ardrey Kell High School
|
Hrishikesh Shah
|
16
|
Gujarat, India
|
G. D. Goenka International School, Surat
|
Jacob Mark
|
16
|
Marietta, Georgia
|
The Weber School
|
Jahwin James
|
15
|
Akwa Ibom, Nigeria
|
Bright Stars Model Secondary School
|
José Núñez Sánchez
|
15
|
Málaga, Spain
|
Nuestra Señora de la Victoria -Málaga
|
Katherine Xu
|
17
|
Dublin, OH
|
Dublin Jerome High School
|
Kevin Zhu
|
16
|
Westbury, NY
|
Jericho Senior High School
|
Mahir Labib
|
15
|
Uttara, Bangladesh
|
Rajuk Uttara Model College
|
Mao Kobayashi
|
16
|
Kawasaki, Japan
|
Senzoku Gakuen and Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
|
Margaux Wong
|
14
|
Hillsborough, CA
|
The Nueva School
|
María de los Ángeles Delgado Álvarez
|
15
|
Aragón, Spain
|
Salesianos Huesca
|
Marvin Martinez
|
16
|
Cochabamba, Bolivia
|
Hughes Schools
|
Megan Davi
|
16
|
Reno, NV
|
Davidson Academy
|
Michal Lipiec
|
16
|
Cracow, Poland
|
The August Witkowski 5th High School
|
Miguel Secillano
|
11
|
Ocala, FL
|
Howard Middle School
|
Monica Sing
|
16
|
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
|
International School of Phnom Penh
|
Mritika Senthil
|
16
|
Tega Cay, SC
|
South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics
|
Nandana Madhukara
|
14
|
San Diego, CA
|
Canyon Crest Academy
|
Omar Suazo
|
14
|
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|
Macris School
|
Owen Isaacs
|
16
|
Queensland, Australia
|
Hillbrook School
|
Paridhi Latawa
|
16
|
Austin, TX
|
Liberal Arts and Science Academy
|
Rafeek Cherradi
|
15
|
Mundelein, IL
|
Mundelein High School
|
Raymond Tsao
|
16
|
Taipei, Taiwan
|
Kang Chiao International School
|
Razzi Masroor
|
15
|
Toledo, OH
|
Detroit Country Day School
|
Rhea Werner
|
15
|
Victoria, Australia
|
St Catherine's School
|
Rohan Mehta
|
16
|
Whitehouse Station, NJ
|
Moravian Academy
|
Rushank Goyal
|
15
|
Bhopal, India
|
7i World School
|
Shubhaankar Gupta
|
15
|
New Delhi, India
|
Delhi Public School - R.K. Puram
|
Sooraj Sahani
|
16
|
Parsa, Nepal
|
National Infotech College
|
Tsz Shing Abraham Yeung
|
15
|
Hong Kong
|
Eton College
|
Varun Gadi
|
12
|
Johns Creek, GA
|
Fulton Science Academy
|
Vishak Srikanth
|
15
|
Sunnyvale, CA
|
Basis Independent Silicon Valley
|
Yu-Ting Chang
|
15
|
Palo Alto, CA
|
Henry M. Gunn High School
About
The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 140 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.
Our flagship live event, the World Science Festival, is an unprecedented annual tribute to imagination, ingenuity and inventiveness. Programming gathers world-class scientists, leading thinkers, and renowned artists, taking science out of the laboratory and into the streets, theaters, museums, and public halls of New York City, and making the esoteric understandable and the familiar fascinating. In March 2016, WSF launched the World Science Festival Brisbane, bringing its distinctive programming to new audiences and establishing the first annual Festival outside of New York.
SOURCE The World Science Festival
