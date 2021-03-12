World Seaweed Protein Industry by Source, Extraction Process, Application and Region - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), Extraction Process (Conventional Method, Current Method), Application (Food, Animal Feed & Additives, Personal Care & Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seaweed protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Factors such as an increase in demand for vegan/vegetarian protein alternatives to meat and dairy, growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, and increasing industrial, feed-related applications are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period.

However, excessive use of seaweed protein-based products can adversely affect consumers' health due to toxic minerals such as heavy metal residues. This has led to increasing health concerns globally, which, in turn, serves as a restraining factor for the growth of the seaweed protein market.

The red seaweed is estimated to dominate the global seaweed protein market, in terms of both value and volume

Red seaweeds are the largest group of seaweeds that are directly consumed as food due to their high content of protein. As the red seaweeds are nutrition-dense, they are used mainly in various food products, such as soups, salads, snacks, and sushi. Red seaweeds are preferred more due to their nutrition and protein-rich properties compared to brown and green seaweeds.

According to NCBI, red seaweeds have almost 47% weight of dry matter. In this regard, the crude protein content of genera Pyropia (dulse) and Porphyra (nori) is comparable with that of high protein plant foods such as soy. On account of these factors, red seaweed is projected to witness high demand globally.

Seaweed protein extracted from the current method is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Some examples of current protein extraction methods or processes include ultrasound-assisted extraction, pulsed electric field, and microwave-assisted extraction. As conventional mechanical and enzymatic methods for protein extraction may affect the integrity of extracted seaweed proteins due to the release of proteases from cytosolic vacuoles.

Furthermore, these methods are also laborious and time-consuming. Therefore, improved extraction methods of cell disruption and extraction are required. Pre-treatment with cell-disruption techniques aid the breakdown of the tough seaweed cell wall, increasing the availability of proteins and other high-value components for later protein extraction.

Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for seaweed protein during the forecast period. In Europe, consumers are more inclined toward healthy foods, and seaweeds are viewed as a healthy superfood that is used in a large number of food products, seasonings, and beverage items, thereby driving the growth of seaweed protein in the region.

The usage of seaweeds for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries has recently started developing due to the rising awareness about the nutritional content and advantages associated with seaweed protein-based product consumption. The growing health and environmental impact of consuming meat products are expected to drive the demand for seaweed protein in the region.

Research Coverage

This report segments the seaweed protein market on the basis of source, extraction process, application, and key regions. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses-competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles-which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the seaweed protein market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

2.6 Market Scenarios Considered for the Impact of COVID-19

2.7 COVID-19 Health Assessment

2.8 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Seaweed Protein Market: 17:44, 24-02-2021

4.2 Seaweed Protein Market: Key Countries, 2020

4.3 Seaweed Protein Market, by Source & Region, 2020

4.4 Seaweed Protein Market, by Application, 2020

4.5 Asia-Pacific: Seaweed Protein Market, by Application & Country, 2020

4.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Seaweed Protein Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicator

5.2.1 Protein Content and Amino Acid Composition in Seaweeds

5.2.2 Trade Scenario: Seaweeds

5.2.3 Major Seaweed Importing Countries

5.2.4 Major Seaweed Exporting Countries

5.3 Seaweed Protein Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth in Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Seaweed Protein-Based Products

5.3.1.2 Alternate Protein Source

5.3.1.3 Increasing Applications of Seaweed Protein

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Concentration of Some Essential Amino Acids (EaaS) in Seaweeds is Low

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growth in Demand for Natural Ingredients by Consumers

5.3.3.2 Seaweed Protein-Based Products Emerging as a Snack

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Toxicity Associated with the Consumption of Seaweed Protein-Based Products

5.3.4.2 Variability, Scalability, and Digestibility Associated with Seaweed Proteins

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.4.1 COVID-19 to Drive the Demand for Seaweed Protein for Boosting Immunity in Consumers

5.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Supply Chain

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Membrane Technologies

6.4 Average Selling Price Trend

6.5 Market Map

6.5.1 Manufacturers

6.5.2 Regulatory Bodies

6.5.3 End-User Companies

6.5.4 Start-Ups/Emerging Companies

6.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.8 Case Study Analysis

6.8.1 Algaia Started Offering Improved Plant-Based Meat Products

6.8.2 Safety Assessment and Certification Demand by Industry Players to Ensure Transparency

7 Seaweed Protein Market, by Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Market, by Source

7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

7.2.2 Realistic Scenario

7.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

7.3 Red Seaweeds

7.3.1 Red Seaweed-Derived Proteins Largely Used in Salads, Snacks, and Sushi

7.3.2 Porphyra spp.

7.3.3 Palmaria Palmata

7.4 Brown Seaweeds

7.4.1 Rich in Aspartic and Glutamic Amino Acids

7.4.2 Laminaria spp.

7.4.3 Undaria Pinnatifida

7.4.4 Fucus VesiculosUS

7.5 Green Seaweeds

7.5.1 Emerging Use of Green Seaweeds in the Processed Food Industry

7.5.2 Ulva Spp.

7.5.3 Enteromorpha spp.

8 Seaweed Protein Market, by Extraction Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Conventional Method

8.2.1 Physical Processes

8.2.2 Enzymatic Hydrolysis

8.2.3 Chemical Extraction

8.3 Current Method

8.3.1 Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction (UAE)

8.3.2 Pulsed Electric Field (PEF)

8.3.3 Microwave-Assisted Extraction (MAE)

9 Seaweed Protein Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Market, by Application

9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.2.2 Realistic Scenario

9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.3 Food

9.3.1 Increasing Application of Seaweed Protein as a Functional Ingredient in Processed Food Driving the Market

9.4 Animal Feed & Additives

9.4.1 Seaweed Protein Extracted from Red and Green Seaweeds Are Significantly Used as a Source of Feed for Ruminants

9.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

9.5.1 Seaweed Protein is an Excellent Source for Producing Skincare Products Owing to Its Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Microbial, and Anti-Allergic Properties

9.6 Other Applications

9.6.1 Seaweed Protein-Based Products Have Huge Potential in the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Industry

10 Seaweed Protein Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Market, by Region

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Europe

10.5 North America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.3 COVID-19 Specific Company Response

11.4.4 Participant

11.4.5 Product Footprint

11.5 Seaweed Protein Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.6.2 Deals

11.6.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

12.1.2 Algaia

12.1.3 Algea

12.1.4 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co. Ltd.

12.1.5 Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd.

12.1.6 Cargill, Incorporated

12.1.7 Gelymar S.A

12.1.8 Ceamsa

12.1.9 Seasol

12.1.10 Compo Expert Group

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Aquagri Processing Private Limited.

12.2.2 Irish Seaweeds

12.2.3 Mara Seaweed

12.2.4 Acadian Seaplants

12.2.5 The Seaweed Company

12.2.6 Agrocare

12.2.7 Atseanova

12.2.8 Groupe Roullier

12.2.9 Beijing Leili Agricultural Co. Ltd.

12.2.10 Trophic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qat1mq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

