World Semiconductor Industry Leaders Analysis and Trajectories Report 2023: Semiconductor Leaders Adapting to AI Demand and Smartphone Challenges

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Industry Leaders: Analysis and Growth Trajectories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Semiconductor Industry Leaders: Analysis and Growth Trajectories" report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly-evolving semiconductor landscape to inform investors, policymakers, and other parties.

This report provides an in-depth exploration of the opportunities and challenges that have the potential to significantly impact semiconductor foundries and, consequently, the technology-driven economy. It offers essential insights for investors with interests in technology sectors and serves as a crucial guide for policymakers, offering strategic perspectives on how foundries, their collaborators, and governments can mitigate risks and foster economic growth.

The analysis delves into the strategies and growth paths adopted by leaders in the semiconductor industry during a pivotal period of transformation. As the demand for chips optimized for AI operations continues to surge alongside the rapid ascent of AI technology, specific requirements such as parallel processing capabilities, high memory bandwidth, and specialized architectures like Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) come to the forefront. Concurrently, the softening demand for smartphones poses its set of challenges.

Additionally, with sections dedicated to cutting-edge advancements and the transition towards renewable energy, this report equips readers with the knowledge needed to stay updated on technological trends that are shaping our economic future.

Importantly, in the evolving landscape of globalization, characterized by trade wars and geopolitical tensions, semiconductor strategies must adapt, underscoring the importance of robust partnerships and diplomacy.

Semiconductor Industry Leaders: Analysis and Growth Trajectories Report Highlights:

  • The semiconductor industry forms the basis of technological advancement and global economic growth. The recent pandemic-driven chip shortage underscored this point vividly.
  • Moore's Law set high expectations across the tech sector for progress - doubling microchip transistors every two years, with costs halved. However, it's now facing inherent physical constraints.
  • And yet, Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) recently outperformed industry benchmarks for the large language models (LLMs) behind groundbreaking AI applications. Case in point: a cluster of 3,584 Nvidia H100 GPUs raced through a GPT-3-related benchmark in a mere 11 minutes.
  • The landscape of artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology is rapidly evolving, with advanced node and packaging innovations playing a pivotal role. Concurrently, a major shift in optical sensing - the technology used to detect and interpret light - is underway, with implications for 3D imaging applications.
  • The global expansion of foundries is no longer a luxury; it's a necessity. TSMC's new collaborative foundry projects underscore the need for companies to cast their nets wide, especially in regions with technological leadership like the U.S., Japan, and Germany. This is a sometimes challenging yet sensible strategic response to geopolitical pressures and an era of policymaking that works harder to incentivize domestic manufacturing, especially in terms of advanced technologies.
  • Chipmakers must clearly articulate strategies for handling geopolitical tensions and potential trade restrictions. They should show evidence of long-term sustainability and growth plans to assure investors that their companies are worthwhile investments.

This report will provide insightful, evidence-backed answers to the following questions:

  • How will the rise of AI impact semiconductor foundries?
  • What challenges arise from the softening smartphone market?
  • What are the key technology trends shaping the future of global chipmaking?
  • How do sustainability requirements impact Asian chipmakers?
  • How can semiconductor foundries adapt to shifting geopolitical dynamics?
  • What can investors, business leaders, and policymakers do to drive growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to the Global Semiconductor Industry

  • Key Benefits of This Report
  • Target Audience
  • Companies Mentioned in This Report
  • Methodology
  • Executive Summary

Semiconductor Opportunities, Challenges, and Adaptations

  • Overview of the Semiconductor Foundry Landscape
  • AI Demand Growth
  • Softening Smartphone Demand
  • Leading Edge Technologies
  • Renewable Energy Demands
  • Globalization Challenges and Strategic Adaptations
  • Key Takeaways

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
  • Apple
  • Foxconn / Hon Hai Technology Group
  • GlobalFoundries (GF)
  • Intel
  • Metalenz
  • Micron Technology
  • NVIDIA
  • Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC)
  • Qualcomm
  • Samsung
  • SK Hynix
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
  • United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyqv8s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market Report 2023-2029: Innovations in Polymer Science Fuel Growth, Rising Consumer Awareness Drives Demand

Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market Report 2023-2029: Innovations in Polymer Science Fuel Growth, Rising Consumer Awareness Drives Demand

The "Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Synthetic, Natural), Polymer (PEEK, PTFE, PHAs, PVC, Others),...
Rapid Localization and Technological Advancements Transform China's Passenger Car Radar Industry

Rapid Localization and Technological Advancements Transform China's Passenger Car Radar Industry

The "Passenger Car Radar Industry, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. China's passenger car radar industry is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.