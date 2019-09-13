World Sepsis Day 2019: CytoSorbents Highlights Its Support of Multiple Organizations In the Fight Against Sepsis

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its CytoSorb® blood purification technology to help patients survive sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions, commemorates World Sepsis Day 2019 through the proud sponsorship of multiple organizations that are promoting sepsis awareness and education, early detection, prompt treatment, and basic and clinical sepsis research.

Dr. Phillip Chan, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "Today is World Sepsis Day. We are proud of our expanding role to help support and sponsor these various organizations who share the common mission of saving lives from the scourge of sepsis. Working together, we can fight sepsis and win."

CytoSorbents was a corporate sponsor of the Sepsis Update 2019 Congress held this week in Weimar, Germany, and hosted by the German Sepsis Society. Presentations and posters were centered around the theme of "Sepsis and multiorgan dysfunction". As part of the Congress, CytoSorbents led a research symposium chaired by Prof. Jean-Louis Vincent and Prof. Dr. med. Michael Bauer. Presentation topics and speakers included:

"Hemodynamic changes during hemoadsorption – which parameters matter? - Dr. Zsolt Molnar , University of Szeged, Hungary

, University of Szeged, "Timing and dosing as part of an individualized therapy in septic shock" – Dr. med. Axel Nierhaus , University of Hamburg Eppendorf, Germany

, University of Hamburg Eppendorf, "What makes it unique? Rationale and background of CytoSorb Therapy" – Dr. John Kellum , University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, USA

, Medical Center, "How we use CytoSorb in clinical routine" – Dr. med. Tobias Hübner, Hospital of Münsterlingen, Switzerland

Each year during the Congress, the German Sepsis Society awards the Roger Bone Award for Excellence in Sepsis Research to a young scientist from a German-speaking country in recognition of an outstanding publication in clinical sepsis research. As the sponsor of the Roger Bone Prize for many years, CytoSorbents congratulates this year's award winner, Dr. med. Tim Rahmel from the University Hospital in Bochum, Germany, for his work on a potential genetic biomarker related to water channels in the lung that could predict the severity of lung injury in bacterial pneumonia.

As a long-term sponsor of the Sepsis Alliance's Annual Celebration of Sepsis Heroes that took place last night in New York City, CytoSorbents praises the work of this year's award recipients Governor Tommy Thompson, Maile Le Boeuf, Texas Children's Hospital, Trevor O'Hern, and Stop Sepsis at Home. More information on their contributions can be found here.

CytoSorbents is also pleased to support two new organizations this year: the Rory Staunton Foundation and the International Sepsis Forum (ISF). Rory Staunton was a healthy 12- year old boy when he fell during a basketball game and scraped his elbow. This was a trivial injury that went unnoticed yet became the portal of infection and the trigger for sepsis that was diagnosed too late and ultimately claimed his life. The Rory Staunton Foundation was started by his parents, much like the Sepsis Alliance was started by Dr. Carl Flatley who lost his daughter to sepsis following a minor outpatient surgical procedure. Both organizations have made tremendous inroads to raising public awareness of sepsis and how to diagnose it, while driving new legislation and guidelines at hospitals to aid in faster diagnosis and treatment of sepsis.

Meanwhile, the ISF is an international collaboration to reduce the global burden of sepsis, guided by prominent academic researchers from around the world. It is the first initiative to focus solely on the management of patients with sepsis. Headed by a Council of international experts and opinion leaders, the ISF is focused exclusively on improving the management of sepsis and septic shock by developing and disseminating emerging practice guidelines.

Sepsis is a medical emergency that results from of an overzealous immune response to a serious infection, driven by a "cytokine storm", leading to widespread deadly inflammation that can cause multiple organ failure, immune paralysis, and death. According to the Global Sepsis Alliance, sepsis afflicts approximately 27 to 30 million people each year worldwide, and kills someone every few seconds, despite the use of antibiotics.

CytoSorb® blood purification works to control the excessive inflammatory response through cytokine reduction, removal of bacterial toxins, and redirection of activated white blood cells to the area of infection and away from healthy organs. In doing so, the goal of CytoSorb is to prevent or treat organ failure, the leading cause of death in sepsis. CytoSorb is approved in the European Union, distributed in 58 countries around the world, and has been used in more than 67,000 cumulative treatments. CytoSorb is not yet approved in the U.S.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb® is approved in the European Union with distribution in 58 countries around the world, as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" that could otherwise cause massive inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses. These are conditions where the risk of death is extremely high, yet no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb® is also being used during and after cardiac surgery to remove inflammatory mediators that can lead to post-operative complications, including multiple organ failure. CytoSorbents is conducting its pivotal REFRESH 2-AKI trial – a multi-center, randomized controlled, clinical trial intended to support U.S. regulatory approval of CytoSorb for use in a heart-lung machine during complex cardiac surgery to reduce organ injury. CytoSorb® has been used in more than 67,000 human treatments to date.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of nearly $26 million from DARPA, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and others. The Company has numerous products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and multiple applications pending, including CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend™, VetResQ™, K+ontrol™, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

