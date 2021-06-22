World Series Champ Justin Turner Announces Free NFT to MLB Fans

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MLB All-Star and 2020 World Series Champion Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a free NFT to fans on his Twitter Monday.

"Been diving into #NFTs these last few months and have been having a blast. Decided to hop in with my own FREE NFT that you will receive if you vote for me for the All Star game. Check out the instructions for details! www.dodgers.com/all-star/ballot @vaynersports @Dodgers"

Unlike other athletes who have created NFTs (non-fungible tokens) strictly for financial gain, Justin chose to incentivize fans that vote for him for the 2021 MLB All-Star.

Fans can participate by voting for Justin on the official MLB site at www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot, share on Twitter, and follow the Justin Turner Foundation (@JTFoundation10).

Major League Baseball All-Star selections will be announced July 3, 2021, with the Midsummer Classic played at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on July 13. For additional information, and to cast your votes, please visit www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

Justin is represented by Greg Genske of VaynerSports. The agency was founded by AJ and Gary Vaynerchuk, the latter who recently launched VeeFriends, one of the most successful NFT projects to date.

