World Series of Poker Online Expands into Pennsylvania

LAS VEGAS and PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) is officially live online in Pennsylvania following a successful field trial and approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, opening up the world's most iconic poker platform, WSOP.com, to players in the Keystone State for the first time.

In celebration, the platform is launching with special sign up promotions, newly announced bracelet events and weekly tournaments for Pennsylvania players, and daily satellites with buy-ins as low as $1 that provide an opportunity to win a seat at the crown jewel of poker tournaments, The Main Event in Las Vegas this fall.

The World Series of Poker makes its grand entrance into Pennsylvania by providing the most value to players on their platform, putting money back into players' pockets and hosting tournaments with huge prize pools and low buy-ins. WSOP.com sign-ups come with more free play than market competitors, higher deposit matches for first-timers, and exclusive access to official WSOP events and tournaments.

"We are thrilled to be opening up WSOP.com to the state of Pennsylvania," said Ty Stewart, SVP of the World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment. "The real winners in this expansion are the players who join us at WSOP.com. Our team is laser-focused on providing the most value to poker players in the state and are confident in the potential of our online poker product. With our industry best sign up promotions and the special bracelet series catered specifically to players in Pennsylvania, we welcome all players, from the casuals to the professionals and everyone in between."

Newly Announced Pennsylvania WSOP Online Bracelet Series

Adding onto the previously announced WSOP Online bracelet schedule from Thursday, July 1 – Sunday, Aug. 1, the action heats up with a slate of newly announced daily bracelet events for players in Pennsylvania from Sunday, Aug. 8 – Sunday, Aug. 15, dealing out more chances to win an official WSOP bracelet online.

Getting Started

The wait for online poker is over for Pennsylvanians, and WSOP.com is making it worth the wait with offers and events for poker players of all levels. To get started, players must be physically located in Pennsylvania and register for an online account by visiting WSOP.com/start. Players can deposit funds and begin taking advantage of special promotions on their mobile or desktop devices. Once signed up, players can link to their Caesars Rewards account, where every hand played earns points toward unforgettable dining, entertainment, and hospitality experiences across the Caesars Entertainment enterprise including Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, where players can visit the property to withdraw and deposit funds at the cage.

Free Play and Freeroll Promotions

Pennsylvania players are invited to capture the benefits of the Welcome Offer, the most valuable poker deposit promotion on the table. Available now, players who deposit a minimum of $10 into their account will be rewarded with $50 in free play, a 100% match on all deposits up to $1,000, and 7 freeroll tickets into the Welcome Week Freerolls. First time depositors who make a deposit by Sunday, Aug. 15 will also receive a ticket to participate in an exclusive $50,000 Depositors Freeroll on Sunday, Aug. 22. The Freeroll will award three seats to the WSOP Main Event – two seats to the top tournament finishers, and one seat from a randomly selected drawing of all players that entered.

The Ultimate Poker Experience

To prioritize Pennsylvania players in the launch of WSOP.com in the state, a variety of special events and tournaments are being offered daily throughout the summer.

BLAST Poker – Starting Monday, July 12 , BLAST poker debuts in Pennsylvania where players have a chance to win their share of up to $300,000 in a matter of minutes. Players can win up to 10,000x their buy-in amount in this a lightning fast three-handed game that starts when three players enter in this Sit and Go format.

– Starting , BLAST poker debuts in where players have a chance to win their share of up to in a matter of minutes. Players can win up to 10,000x their buy-in amount in this a lightning fast three-handed game that starts when three players enter in this format. WSOP Satellites – Only on WSOP.com can players win a full package to play in live WSOP events including the 2021 Main Event in Las Vegas , for as little as $1 and special Main Event Freerolls. Visit the promotions page for more information on MEGA satellite structures and schedules.

Only on WSOP.com can players win a full package to play in live WSOP events including the 2021 Main Event in , for as little as and special Main Event Freerolls. Visit the promotions page for more information on MEGA satellite structures and schedules. Sunday $75,000 Guarantee – Beginning Sunday, July 18 , this flagship tournament will award a guaranteed payout of $75,000 with a $215 buy-in beginning at 4 p.m. every Sunday.

In 2020, WSOP Online smashed several records for an online poker festival, both domestically and internationally. The domestic series generated prize pools totaling $26,871,265 across 31 bracelet events, with an average of more than $865,000 per tournament, making it by far the largest series held in regulated U.S. markets.

WSOP.com proudly welcomes poker players in Pennsylvania in 2021, joining Nevada and New Jersey as states where WSOP.com online poker operates. In Pennsylvania, competition will be exclusive to other players within the state. Out-of-state players are welcome to travel to regulated states to participate but are encouraged to test their account and geolocation services in advance of any event to avoid problems with registration.

WSOP reserves the right to cancel, change or modify the tournament or any tournament event, in part or in whole, without notice.

ABOUT THE WORLD SERIES OF POKER

The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

