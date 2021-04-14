World Series Predictions 2021 & Best World Series Odds by The Game Day

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball experts at TheGameDay.com, an emerging fan favorite site for betting analysis and tips, have released their anticipated 2021 World Series Predictions and Best World Series Odds. After a challenging but eventually exhilarating 2020 season, Major League Baseball's fans have returned for 2021. One question looms: Who will hoist the Commissioner's Trophy in October?

TheGameDay.com's baseball insiders identify top contenders -- and pitch two sleepers -- to win the 2021 World Series. (Odds from BetMGM)

TheGameDay.com's Top 2021 World Series Contenders

Los Angeles Dodgers (+350)

New York Yankees (+550)

Chicago White Sox (+900)

San Diego Padres (+900)

Atlanta Braves (+1000)

New York Mets (+1000)

Naturally, the defending-champion Dodgers and big-market Yankees lead the list. The White Sox and Padres join them after busy offseasons. Fun facts: (1) Excluding the Mets, each team here ranked top-5 in home­­rs in 2020, and (2) Chicago and LA were betting favorites, sharing the top Run Line cover percentage (60.3%).

Which lower-ranked teams could surprise the baseball world?

2021 World Series Sleepers

Milwaukee Brewers (+5000): 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich is ready to rebound. The Brew Crew boasts baseball's best strikeout pitcher, Josh Hader, plus budding aces Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes.

Kansas City Royals (+10000): Dangerous bats like Adalberto Mondesi, Whit Merrifield, and Jorge Soler fuel this long-shot pick. If the Royals find consistent pitching, they could rediscover their 2015 World Series-winning magic.

TheGameDay.com's Favorite 2021 World Series Prediction

LA Dodgers to beat Toronto Blue Jays (+5000)

"All the early talk revolves around the favorites," says Tim Heaney, TheGameDay.com's Managing Editor. "Sharp bettors should dig for value. Watch the inseason futures movement of promising teams like the Houston Astros (+2200) and St. Louis Cardinals (+2200).

"Still, to bet an exact World Series result, go with a favorite (Dodgers) and a riser from a likely wide-open American League playoffs. The Blue Jays (+2200) will break through if their young stars blossom."

With the strongest tips, insights, and up-to-the-minute sports content, TheGameDay.com is quickly becoming the market leader in sports betting tips, fantasy information, statistics and entertainment.

About Us

Launched in May 2020 by an award-winning sports production & social media team, The Game Day is an online entertainment network focused on North American sports news, fantasy sports and sports betting. For more information, visit https://www.TheGameDay.com

SOURCE The Game Day

Related Links

https://www.TheGameDay.com

