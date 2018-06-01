World Services Group and Bloomberg Law to Host 2nd Annual Cross-Border Deals Forum on June 6 in New York City

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group, the international referral network of leading law firms, accounting firms and investment banks, will host with Bloomberg Law the 2nd Annual Cross-Border Deals Forum on June 6 at Bloomberg L.P.'s offices located at 120 Park Avenue in New York. The forum will bring together leading global dealmakers and executives to explore strategies for managing key business and regulatory challenges through emerging technology for cross-border success.
To kick off the forum, Bloomberg analyst Ed Hammond will discuss the current state of cross-border deal activity, including key compliance risks faced by today's business leaders, considerations in managing these risks, and the impact of emerging technologies on cross-border transactions. Additional panelists will explore a range of topics, from harnessing blockchain for deal success to automation in M&A to security tactics and the GDPR, and will include:
- Ingrid Busson-Hall, Associate General Counsel, Head of Financial Regulation, PayPal Holdings
- John Lash, Director, BDO Advisory
- Alan Brill, Senior Managing Director, Kroll Cyber Security & Investigations
- Lisa Sotto, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
"As we continue to see an uptick in cross-border deals, global business leaders are demanding greater technological efficiencies and risk management systems to stay ahead of the curve," said Maricarmen Trujillo, chief operating officer of World Services Group. "World Services Group is thrilled to hold the 2nd Annual Cross-Border Deals Forum with Bloomberg Law and our impressive speakers, who will take a critical look at and provide insight on some of the most effective strategies for cross-border success."
The forum will take place from 2:30pm – 5:30pm ET, with a networking cocktail reception immediately after. To request an invitation and view the full agenda, please click here. CLE credits are available.
WSG's relationship with Bloomberg BNA is the fourth "Alliance" that WSG has formed for the benefit of its members. WSG has established Alliances with the global bank Santander, through which member firms provide services to clients of Santander's International Desk service, developed to help businesses establish operations in foreign countries; Interact Marketing, which provides online marketing tools to WSG members; and the Southwestern Institute for International and Comparative Law, which offers WSG members discounted entry to its premier instructional program, known as the Academy of American and International Law.
About World Services Group
World Services Group is the globally recognized resource for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit http://www.worldservicesgroup.com/global-solutions.
About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.
Contact
Maricarmen Trujillo
1-713-650-0333
mtrujillo@worldservicesgroup.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-services-group-and-bloomberg-law-to-host-2nd-annual-cross-border-deals-forum-on-june-6-in-new-york-city-300658184.html
SOURCE World Services Group
Share this article