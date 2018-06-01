World Services Group and Bloomberg Law to Host 2nd Annual Cross-Border Deals Forum on June 6 in New York City

To kick off the forum, Bloomberg analyst Ed Hammond will discuss the current state of cross-border deal activity, including key compliance risks faced by today's business leaders, considerations in managing these risks, and the impact of emerging technologies on cross-border transactions. Additional panelists will explore a range of topics, from harnessing blockchain for deal success to automation in M&A to security tactics and the GDPR, and will include:

Ingrid Busson-Hall , Associate General Counsel, Head of Financial Regulation, PayPal Holdings

, Associate General Counsel, Head of Financial Regulation, John Lash , Director, BDO Advisory

, Director, Alan Brill , Senior Managing Director, Kroll Cyber Security & Investigations

, Senior Managing Director, Lisa Sotto , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

"As we continue to see an uptick in cross-border deals, global business leaders are demanding greater technological efficiencies and risk management systems to stay ahead of the curve," said Maricarmen Trujillo, chief operating officer of World Services Group. "World Services Group is thrilled to hold the 2nd Annual Cross-Border Deals Forum with Bloomberg Law and our impressive speakers, who will take a critical look at and provide insight on some of the most effective strategies for cross-border success."

The forum will take place from 2:30pm – 5:30pm ET, with a networking cocktail reception immediately after. To request an invitation and view the full agenda, please click here. CLE credits are available.

WSG's relationship with Bloomberg BNA is the fourth "Alliance" that WSG has formed for the benefit of its members. WSG has established Alliances with the global bank Santander, through which member firms provide services to clients of Santander's International Desk service, developed to help businesses establish operations in foreign countries; Interact Marketing, which provides online marketing tools to WSG members; and the Southwestern Institute for International and Comparative Law, which offers WSG members discounted entry to its premier instructional program, known as the Academy of American and International Law.

About World Services Group

World Services Group is the globally recognized resource for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit http://www.worldservicesgroup.com/global-solutions.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

Contact

Maricarmen Trujillo

1-713-650-0333

mtrujillo@worldservicesgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-services-group-and-bloomberg-law-to-host-2nd-annual-cross-border-deals-forum-on-june-6-in-new-york-city-300658184.html

SOURCE World Services Group

Related Links

http://www.worldservicesgroup.com

