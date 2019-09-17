World Services Group Elects 2019-2020 Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce the election of the 2019 - 2020 Board of Directors. The 2019 – 2020 WSG Board of Directors will be led by Officers: Michael Bernard, Dykema, as Chairman; Ramon Moyano, Beccar Varela, as Chairman Elect; Stefan Erhag, Delphi, as Secretary and Judith Whitehead, Graham Thompson, as Treasurer. Mr. Bernard said, "Through the hard work of Franco Gianni, Chairman Emeritus, prior Board members, prior members of the Regional Councils and all of our member firms, WSG is situated today as a very strong and vibrant organization. I am honored to serve as Chairman of WSG, and I look forward to continuing to add value to WSG and its prestigious membership."

Chairman Emeritus, Francesco Gianni, Founding Partner of Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners, transitioned his position to Michael Bernard and extended his heartfelt gratitude and acknowledgment of dedicated participation to our outgoing Directors: Jeff Jones, Durham Jones & Pinegar; Rand Hannun, Nabulsi & Associates and Yukuo Takenaka, Takenaka Partners LLC.

WSG extends a special thank you to Francesco Gianni, WSG Chairman 2018 – 2019 and outgoing Directors, for their exemplary years of service and support in the continuing growth and development of WSG.

The WSG 18th Annual Meeting held in Washington, D.C., also marked the election of four new Directors to the WSG Board: Herman Raspé, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP; Bonnie Dixon, Atsumi & Sakai; Martin Simovart, COBALT and Bashir Ahmed, Afridi & Angell. The newly elected Directors will serve a four-year term.

About World Services Group

World Services Group is the globally recognized resource for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit https://www.worldservicesgroup.com/wsgbynumbers.asp.

