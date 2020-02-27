World Services Group (WSG) Sponsored Survey Results Show General Counsel Leaders in Latin America are Positive About Disruptive Technology

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG), in partnership with GC Magazine, recently published survey results that provide insights on trending in-house legal technologies and how general counsel in Latin America are adapting to these changes.

More than 140 general counsel leaders participated in the extensive survey, which also included in-depth interviews with select general counsel and recognized thought leaders. The detailed results can be found in GC Magazine's special edition, "GC: In-House Technology in Latin America."

For the full report, click here.

Survey Highlights:

Disruption

94% said technology has been disruptive over the last five years but felt positive about the changes. 96% reported using specialized technology within their departments.

Types of Technology Solutions

65% were from small legal teams (10 or fewer), with the remaining 35% from larger teams (11+). Use of contract management, human resources and law firm management solutions were nearly identical for both. Large teams were nearly twice as likely to use solutions for case management and dispute resolution. Only 8% currently use an AI solution.

External Firm-GC Relationship

97% felt their firm staying abreast of new technologies was at least somewhat of an important consideration. But, only 35% were satisfied with the use of technology by their firms. 26% said they looked to external firms for guidance with technology.

"WSG was proud to partner with GC Magazine on this important survey, as projects like this provide us an opportunity to directly engage with thought leaders from across the legal world as we collectively chart a renewed path for the practice of law and enable our member firms to add value for their clients, " stated J. Michael Bernard, WSG Chairman and Equity Member at Dykema.

Additional results on ethical concerns, leadership and internal budgets are also included in the edition.

