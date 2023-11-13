World Shopping Day comes to Uzbekistan: Uzum Market reports record 130,000 daily online orders with 15x yoy growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th, residents of Uzbekistan placed a record 130,000 orders on the largest national digital platform Uzum within a single day. Throughout the year, Uzum has been able to change the shopping habits of millions of its clients thanks to best-in class own infrastructure built across the country. As a result, the number of orders placed on the platform exhibited >15x growth in comparison with the last year. Smartphones and electronics, home goods, clothing and accessories, as well as food products under the Uzum Market's own brand, Oila tanlovi are understood to be the most popular categories among the Uzum's customers driving overall volume growth.

Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Navoi, and Andijan rank among the leaders in terms of the buyers activity. The largest order was placed by a resident of Samarkand and comprised 165 items. The largest single check amounted to $5,838.

"A shift in the consumer habits in Uzbekistan's retail market has been profound. Today, 8 out of 10 residents of the country are aware of Uzum Market. Over the last year, we have gained the trust of more than 7 million residents," says Ilshat Khametov, the CEO of Uzum Market. Сurrently, 98% of the orders placed on the platform are delivered to our network of branded pickup points - a tremendous change vs. the last year marked by popularity of inexpensive items with courier delivery. The most popular categories are smartphones, electronics, and household appliances. Uzum Nasiya installment plan accounts for ~45% of paid orders."

Currently, over 6,500 entrepreneurs and companies from all over the country sell their products on Uzum Market, and the company's logistics infrastructure covers 72 settlements. By 2024, Uzum Market will launch the first phase of the country's largest warehouse complex, allowing the marketplace to attract tens of thousands of new sellers and expand its assortment from 600,000 SKUs to over 2 million SKUs.

