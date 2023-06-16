WORLD SICKLE CELL DAY: SICKLE CELL NEWS PROVIDES SEAMLESS ACCESS TO EDITIONS

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Sickle Cell Awareness Day approaches, the management of African Sickle Cell News & World Report (Sickle Cell News) has approved the provision of free seamless access to editions of the news-magazine. The aim of this seminal approach to sickle cell awareness is to raise the bar of public education about the world's most-commonly inherited (but largely neglected) blood disorder. By this means, individuals and families directly or indirectly affected, estimated to be more than 100 million worldwide, will have the opportunity to download and share the free editions provided.

Coming without the need for registration, confirmation, or reroute, the download of each edition is effective within 15 seconds of landing on the customized webpage at https://education.sicklecellnews.com/free-download/

Sickle Cell News is meant as much for folks with SCD as for the 'healthy' legions out there who harbour the sickle cell trait 100% unaware.

Ignorance of sickle cell status - or inattention thereof - is rife worldwide, irrespective of educational level, income level or geographical location. One would find equal levels of ignorance/inattention in so-called advanced countries as in Less Developed Countries.

Geographical Distribution of SCD

It is estimated that 20% of the world's population carries an abnormal hemoglobin. Sickle Cell and its variant hemoglobinopathies affects all races but is more prevalent among Africans and tribal Indians at home or abroad. To a lesser extent SCD also affects Arabs, Jews, Hispanics, and southern Europeans.

With an estimated 3 to 5 million citizens living with sickle cell anaemia and more than 50 million with Sickle Cell Trait (SCT), the West African country of Nigeria is the world's SCD capital. In close trail are other countries such as Tanzania, DR Congo and India.

About World Sickle Cell Day

June 19 of every year was designated World Sickle Cell Day by the United Nations/WHO in 2008 and the first celebrations took place in 2009.

Dubbing SCD a 'global public health priority', the UN encourages robust SCD awareness activities worldwide, particularly in countries more severely impacted. It encourages governments at all level, corporate institutions and charities to support efforts to accentuate research, public education as well as help alleviate the impact of SCD on individuals and families.

About African Sickle Cell News & World Report (formerly The Sickle Cell Journal)

Established in 2007, the African Sickle Cell News & World Report is the world's foremost news-magazine dedicated to SCD. Better known as Sickle Cell News, it's Founder/Editor, Ayoola Olajide once stated the magazine was, outside drug development and research, Africa's contribution to global SCD awareness/education.

