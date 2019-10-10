World Sight Day Brings Children's Eye Health Into Focus

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a whole day where the world was blurry. How would your life be impacted by not being able to see clearly? Could you drive, work or handle your responsibilities?

Blurry vision is a reality for up to 12 million children in the United States. Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) is working to change that. On World Sight Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of vision impairment, EVF is bringing clear vision to more than 350 students in need by providing vision exams and eyeglasses at no cost to their families. The foundation is also encouraging parents to make their children's vision a priority every day.

Vision impacts every aspect of a child's life, from learning, confidence and social interaction to participation in activities such as sports, art and music. Given the fact that 80% of what a child learns comes through their eyes, it's hard to overstate the importance of clear eyesight.

This was true for Kylee. "When my teacher writes numbers on the board, it's hard to tell what they are. I asked to move to the front so I could see better." Kylee is excited to have new glasses. "Just because you wear glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd. You can love the way you are when you wear glasses."

Research shows that 80% of all vision impairment can be prevented or cured, often with a pair of eyeglasses. "We have posters in my classroom and my friends would ask me to read them because I'm the best reader in class. The words started to get blurry," shares Kevin. "My glasses will help me read and see the goal better when I play soccer."

Here are some signs that a child might need vision correction:

Sitting too close to the TV

Holding a book or digital device too close

Complaining of headaches or tired eyes

Losing their place while reading or using a finger to guide their eyes when reading

Squinting or tilting the head to see better

Rubbing eyes frequently

Essilor Vision Foundation is committed to helping every child have a better life through better sight. EVF partners with more than 1,500 eye doctors, 200 non-profits and 20,000 schools around the country to provide resources for individuals to receive vision exams and eyeglasses. You can make a difference this World Sight Day by donating $50 so a child can receive an exam and glasses. Visit evfusa.org/give.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than one million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more, visit www.evfusa.org.

