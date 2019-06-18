World SLI Battery Market Value to Cross $47 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The Middle East & Africa SLI battery market value exceeded USD 2 billion in 2018 and is set to witness strong growth over the forecast timeframe. Increasing per capita income coupled with growing number of Complete Knock-Down (CKD) plants will drive the industry growth. Recovering economic conditions along with growing construction activities will create a significant demand for buses, heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles which in turn will enhance business outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3389

Mexico market size is anticipated to exceed 10 million units by 2025. Low labor wages and high compensation toward automotive assembly projects are some of the prominent factors which will augment the industry landscape. In addition, aggressive manufacturing incentives has created a favorable business environment for industry participants across the automotive industry. Robust battery recycling processes & infrastructure coupled with strong distribution channels will further strengthen the SLI battery market size.

Global SLI Battery Market is set to surpass USD 47 billion by 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Ongoing technological innovations coupled with changing consumer preferences toward personal mobility will drive market growth. The growing demand for additional electronics and equipment in automobiles will positively influence the demand for high capacity VRLA batteries. Furthermore, expertise in waste disposal processes and techniques toward battery recycling will propel the demand for recycled SLI batteries.

Enhanced Flooded SLI battery market will expand over 5% by 2025. Optimized charge acceptance coupled with large charging cycles are some of the significant features that favor the adoption of these batteries over traditional LAB's. The growing demand for high performance batteries for automobiles with high power supply demand will further boost business growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 415 pages with 663 market data tables & 63 figures & charts from the report, "Global SLI Battery Market By Technology {Flooded, EFB, VRLA (AGM, GEL)}, By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay) Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sli-battery-market

Russia SLI battery market will witness growth on account of increasing production of automobiles coupled with growing economic stability. Favorable government policies toward automobile manufacturing will further strengthen product adoption. For instance, on April 2018, the Russian government approved "Strategy of the development of the automotive industry in Russia up to 2025" with an aim toward improvement of technological competencies, export share and production of automotive components.

SLI battery market from aftermarket segment is set to witness growth over 2 % by 2025. Rising national fleet age along with increased spending toward automobile maintenance will positively influence the business growth. Furthermore, improvement in quality of vehicle manufacturing is set to create a cyclical demand for SLI batteries as owners are willing to invest in replacement and repair due to prolonged vehicular life.

Significant industry participants operating across the SLI battery market include ACDelco, Banner Batteries, Mutlu Battery, Exide, Interstate Batteries, Dyno Battery, Power Sonic Corporation, Trojan Battery, Crown Battery, FIAMM, Banner, Erdil Battery, Braille Battery, Leoch International, Johnson Controls, East Penn and Enersys amongst others.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3389

Browse Related Reports:

Traction Battery Market By Chemistry (Lead Acid, Li-Ion, Nickel Based, Others), By Application (Electric Vehicles { (BEV,PHEV), (Li-Ion, Ni-MH, Others), (0-20 kWh, 21-60 kWh, 61-90 kWh, Above 90 kWh)} Industrial{Forklifts, {Class1,Class2,Class3} Railroad, Others}, {Lead Acid, Li-Ion, Nickel Based, Others} E-bikes E-scooters ,E-motorcycles}, {Lead Acid, Li-ion, Nickel based}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis (U.S., Canada, Mexico Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Finland Belgium Denmark China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, South Africa, Israel, Algeria, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018– 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/traction-battery-market

Lead Acid Battery Market By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Application (Stationary {Telecommunications, UPS, Control& Switchgear, Others}, Motive, SLI {Automobiles, Motorcycles}), By Construction (Flooded, VRLA), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018– 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lead-acid-battery-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://express-journal.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.