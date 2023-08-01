World Smart Cities Research Report 2023: Innovators Unveiled - Positioning Technology Offerings for the Future

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Decoded: Analysis of Technology Providers, Risks, and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Smart Cities Decoded: Analysis of Technology Providers, Risks, and Opportunities" report serves as policymakers' and investors' indispensable guide to the future of cities.

Data-driven "Smart Cities," equipped with new sensors and systems, promise to deliver a more livable, efficient, and sustainable urban experience. But who are the key players architecting the components of this transformation? Will city councils and citizens focus on the risks or rewards, and how will cities that proceed on faster timelines strike the necessary balance?

With an in-depth look at the leading technology providers, this report recognizes and explores the intricacies of this burgeoning market, delivering a robust evaluation of Smart City solutions. Every section of this comprehensive report is designed to provide relevant information, objective analysis, and concise takeaways, empowering high-quality decision-making. Whether you're a city planner, a policymaker, an investor, or an innovator, this report offers a lucid understanding of Smart City market dynamics and growth trajectories.

The case studies of various Smart City technology providers and their business strategies can be used to inform city planners and governmental bodies about the merits of different technology providers and segments, and the various implementation risks attached to Smart City contracts.

Smart Cities Decoded: Analysis of Technology Providers, Risks, and Opportunities Report Highlights:

The report investigates over 8 Smart City vendors that could be primed for growth, in order to expand the body of knowledge and mobilize capital plus policymaking in positive directions.

Policymakers can use this report to anticipate long-term impacts on urban development and citizens' privacy and security, then respond effectively through regulations and guidelines.

Investors can look to this report as a means of sourcing or vetting potential investment opportunities or guiding Smart City portfolio companies.

Smart City technology founders and executives can use the report to better understand the competitive environment and the policy considerations of municipal decision-makers.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following questions:

How are leading innovators positioning their Smart City technology offerings?

What is the transformative potential of Smart City technology segments?

What are the inherent risks and challenges when adopting Smart City technologies?

How could dependence on a technology provider undermine fundamental goals?

What is the potential environmental impact of Smart City technologies?

What are the key drivers propelling market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Smart Cities

1.1 Key Benefits of This Report

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Companies Mentioned in This Report

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Executive Summary

2. Analysis of Smart City Technology Providers

2.1 Cisco

2.2 IBM

2.3 Siemens

2.4 Rubicon Technologies

2.5 Nordsense

2.6 Glowee

2.7 Humanising Autonomy

2.8 VivaCity

2.9 Analysis of Opportunities and Benchmarking

3. Risks and Challenges

3.1 Data Privacy and Security

3.2 Surveillance and Civil Liberties

3.3 Dependence on Technology Providers

3.4 Interoperability

3.5 System Failures

3.6 Environmental Impact

3.7 Digital Divide

3.8 Key Takeaways

4. Smart City Tech Growth Potential

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.2 Growth Drivers

