World Smart Windows Market Worth $9.1 Billion by 2027, Despite the COVID-19 Crisis

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Windows - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Global Smart Windows Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Windows estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Electrically Activated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Environmentally Activated segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $855.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Smart Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$855.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Chromogenics

EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

GlasNovations Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Polytronix, Inc.

Research Frontiers, Inc.

SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

Scienstry, Inc.

View, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Windows Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

