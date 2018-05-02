World Smile Day: Smiling Shenyang Sets Its Sail Again to Create the Most Beautiful World Map

May 8th is World Smile Day, which was established by the World Mental Health Organization in 1948 and is the only global festival of celebrating a human expression.

On May 8th 2012, the 62th World Smile Day, Hello Smile 1.0, China's first smile-drifting book officially started its happy journey from Shenyang to every corner of the world, and left its footprints in dozens of countries and regions, evoking strong resonance among millions of people. A series of books like Hello Smile and Smile Travel Journal have been published one by one, and Shenyang Broadcasting and Television Station has traced the whole process.

The themes of Smiling Shenyang have varied over the past six years:

2012 -- The smiles setting sail from Shenyang;

2013 -- Smiling Shenyang welcoming National Games;

2014 -- Loving Smiling Shenyang;

2015 -- Connecting the world with smiles;

2016 -- See the smiles, city smiles;

2017 -- Smiles, the power of change.

All these themes of the past 6 years share the same idea, the power of smiles.

